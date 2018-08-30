The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Podcast: What games should get remade?

Listen now (or to the remastered edition in ten years)

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

30th August 2018 / 5:00PM

“There are too many remakes these days,” you say, as you take a deep vape. NO. You are the opposite of correct. The industry has simply not made the right remakes. That’s the opinion of the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. Let’s talk about it. What would we like to see get resurrected? Apart from Gex 3D, obviously.

Dave wants the turn-based tactics of Shining Force to make a comeback, but also a VR version of TIE Fighter‘s dogfighting. Brendan is just incensed that Capcom are remaking Onimusha and Resident Evil 2, but have said nothing at all about a Dino Crisis remake. Ingrates.

We also come up with other suggestions. A remake of Croc designed by From Software? Sure. Gone Home redesigned from the ground up by Ubisoft? Uh, maybe not.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Our music is an original Jack de Quidt and won’t be remade because it’s already perfect.

Links:

All our Gamescom coverage from this year

Onimusha Warlords is getting a remake

Streets of Rage 4 is coming out too

Shenmue I and II have already got the do-over treatment

Shining Force was a turn-based RPG for the Mega Drive

Into The Breach review

Dino Crisis needs remade sort it out Capcom

Tim Curry’s best scene in Red Alert 3

Sunset Riders was pretty neat

Have you played.. Star Wars: TIE Fighter?

This is what Revenge of the Shinobi looks like

Sega collection lets you play Mega Drive games in a VR bedroom

Timesplitters and Second Sight rights acquired by Koch Media

Cannon Fodder was shooty

Dave’s massive Monster Hunter guide

