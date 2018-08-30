Podcast: What games should get remade?
Listen now (or to the remastered edition in ten years)
“There are too many remakes these days,” you say, as you take a deep vape. NO. You are the opposite of correct. The industry has simply not made the right remakes. That’s the opinion of the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. Let’s talk about it. What would we like to see get resurrected? Apart from Gex 3D, obviously.
Dave wants the turn-based tactics of Shining Force to make a comeback, but also a VR version of TIE Fighter‘s dogfighting. Brendan is just incensed that Capcom are remaking Onimusha and Resident Evil 2, but have said nothing at all about a Dino Crisis remake. Ingrates.
We also come up with other suggestions. A remake of Croc designed by From Software? Sure. Gone Home redesigned from the ground up by Ubisoft? Uh, maybe not.
You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.
You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Our music is an original Jack de Quidt and won’t be remade because it’s already perfect.
Links:
All our Gamescom coverage from this year
Onimusha Warlords is getting a remake
Streets of Rage 4 is coming out too
Shenmue I and II have already got the do-over treatment
Shining Force was a turn-based RPG for the Mega Drive
Dino Crisis needs remade sort it out Capcom
Tim Curry’s best scene in Red Alert 3
Have you played.. Star Wars: TIE Fighter?
This is what Revenge of the Shinobi looks like
Sega collection lets you play Mega Drive games in a VR bedroom
Timesplitters and Second Sight rights acquired by Koch Media