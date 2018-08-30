Podcast: What games should get remade?

“There are too many remakes these days,” you say, as you take a deep vape. NO. You are the opposite of correct. The industry has simply not made the right remakes. That’s the opinion of the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. Let’s talk about it. What would we like to see get resurrected? Apart from Gex 3D, obviously.

Dave wants the turn-based tactics of Shining Force to make a comeback, but also a VR version of TIE Fighter‘s dogfighting. Brendan is just incensed that Capcom are remaking Onimusha and Resident Evil 2, but have said nothing at all about a Dino Crisis remake. Ingrates.

We also come up with other suggestions. A remake of Croc designed by From Software? Sure. Gone Home redesigned from the ground up by Ubisoft? Uh, maybe not.

Our music is an original Jack de Quidt and won't be remade because it's already perfect.

