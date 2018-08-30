Grab yourself a free copy of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine on Humble

What’s short, sweet, dumb as a sack of Imperial servo-hammers and free for the next 48 hours? Relic’s Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, that’s what. For the next two days you can grab this neat little third-person shoot n’ slasher completely free via Humble, and keep it forever, although they do ask that you sign up for their newsletter in exchange for the goods.

Despite Alec’s faintly damning praise, Space Marine is probably the best non-strategic Warhammer 40,000 game around. When all you’ve got is a huge stompy suit of power armour, a sword that is also a chainsaw and a bloody great gun, every problem starts to look like a Space Ork. Either that, or there’s just thousands of the green gits to smack. Go on, then.

Originally released in 2011, Space Marine has aged well, thanks to its chunky, maximalist techno-gothic aesthetic. It also helps that it’s a solid little shooter paired with a Dynasty Warriors-ish melee combat engine. You’ll be stabbing, kicking and punching Orks just as often as you’re plugging them in the face with oversized space-bullets. It’s not a particularly long or difficult game, but that’s probably for the best. It has a limited bag of tricks, and their amusement value should last about as long as the single-player campaign.

While the Steam store page for Space Marine may list an enormous heap of DLC, feel free to ignore it. It’s all for the multiplayer side of the game, which sadly never got much love when Space Marine was first released. While this giveaway might give player numbers a brief boost, I’d recommend saving your money unless you’re a true grimdark die-hard. Just enjoy the ride. It’s loud, stupid and it’s consistently enjoyable.

You can grab your free Space Marine here on Humble. The keys will self-destruct on September 15th at 10am Pacific unless activated, so no hoarding them as digital stocking-stuffers.