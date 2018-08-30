The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
14

Grab yourself a free copy of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine on Humble

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

30th August 2018 / 6:50PM

Warning: May contain traces of EXPLOSIONS

What’s short, sweet, dumb as a sack of Imperial servo-hammers and free for the next 48 hours? Relic’s Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, that’s what. For the next two days you can grab this neat little third-person shoot n’ slasher completely free via Humble, and keep it forever, although they do ask that you sign up for their newsletter in exchange for the goods.

Despite Alec’s faintly damning praise, Space Marine is probably the best non-strategic Warhammer 40,000 game around. When all you’ve got is a huge stompy suit of power armour, a sword that is also a chainsaw and a bloody great gun, every problem starts to look like a Space Ork. Either that, or there’s just thousands of the green gits to smack. Go on, then.

Originally released in 2011, Space Marine has aged well, thanks to its chunky, maximalist techno-gothic aesthetic. It also helps that it’s a solid little shooter paired with a Dynasty Warriors-ish melee combat engine. You’ll be stabbing, kicking and punching Orks just as often as you’re plugging them in the face with oversized space-bullets. It’s not a particularly long or difficult game, but that’s probably for the best. It has a limited bag of tricks, and their amusement value should last about as long as the single-player campaign.

While the Steam store page for Space Marine may list an enormous heap of DLC, feel free to ignore it. It’s all for the multiplayer side of the game, which sadly never got much love when Space Marine was first released. While this giveaway might give player numbers a brief boost, I’d recommend saving your money unless you’re a true grimdark die-hard. Just enjoy the ride. It’s loud, stupid and it’s consistently enjoyable.

You can grab your free Space Marine here on Humble. The keys will self-destruct on September 15th at 10am Pacific unless activated, so no hoarding them as digital stocking-stuffers.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (14)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

Offline play and GOTV to become free in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Jurassic World Evolution hatches a toothsome new Challenge mode next month

First person puzzler The Bradwell Conspiracy makes its mysterious debut

Play Warhammer: Vermintide 2 for free this weekend

4

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Offline play and GOTV to become free in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Jurassic World Evolution hatches a toothsome new Challenge mode next month

First person puzzler The Bradwell Conspiracy makes its mysterious debut

Grab yourself a free copy of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine on Humble

14