Best PC gaming deals of the week – August 31st 2018

We’ve arrived at yet another Friday, and as the eternally influential Rebecca Black once said, you’ve got to get down on Friday. As far as I remember that was more of a demand than advice, so here we are, attempting to get down with some of the best PC gaming deals of the week from all the way around the web and back again.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

Giveaway

Giveaway time once more, friends. To celebrate not only the release of Destiny 2’s Forsaken DLC but GamesPlanet’s associated discounts on the game, the site has joined forces with Jelly Deals once more to offer up three copies of the Destiny 2 Legendary Collection on PC to a trio of lucky readers. If you’d like to be in with a chance of winning, you can enter via the link below.

If you don’t fancy your chances, GamesPlanet is offering a series of discounts using the code FORSAK10. That nets you 13% off Forsaken, and 19% off the Legendary and Complete editions.

Enter to win one of three copies Destiny 2 Forsaken from GamesPlanet

UK & US Deals

Humble’s giving away a free game again – this time around, you can claim a free copy of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine for a limited time. It’s honestly worth it just to hear all of the enemies in the game shout “spayce mahreen” in their space-cockney accents every 30 seconds.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine for free from Humble

This is in celebration of Humble’s brand new (though, perhaps slightly late) Summer Sale range, which features games from Ubisoft, Sega, 2K and more.

Humble Bundle Summer Sale range

Those of you who have a penchant for tabletop games, yet feel the constraints of the real are world holding you down, can check out Humble’s latest bundle. The Digital Tabletop Bundle offers, well, a series of digital tabletop games for a price of your choosing.

Pay what you want for the Digital Tabletop Bundle from Humble

Voidu is offering 25% off everything they sell over this weekend when you use the rather ominous code LASTWEEKEND at checkout. Given that this discount applies to everything in the store, it might be a good chance to pick up Two Point Hospital, Yakuza 0, pre-orders of Soul Calibur 6, and more.

25% off everything using code LASTWEEKEND from Voidu

Green Man Gaming’s offer of fifty games for £50 / $50 / €50 is still running this week, and you’ll be benefitting UK-based charity GamesAid if you pick it up. Titles include Metal Gear Solid 5, This War of Mine, Human Fall Flat, Rage, The Little Acre, Arkham Asylum, and more.

50 Games for £50 / $50 / €50 Bundle from Green Man Gaming

In case you missed the announcement earlier this week – Microsoft is releasing a new Elite Controller in October! Well, truthfully, Microsoft is releasing the same Elite Controller as they did before, but now it’s in ‘Robot White’ to match with the fancy white Xbox One S and X models. It can be pre-ordered directly from Microsoft now if you like and, just like the previous controller, works on PC via USB or the Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows 10.

Special Edition White Xbox Elite Controller for £119.99 from Microsoft Store

Special Edition White Xbox Elite Controller for $149.99 from Microsoft Store

You’ve got mere days left in order to pick up the current batch of Humble Monthly games with a subscription. This time around, you can spend £10 / $12 and get instant access to Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria and Staxel. Then, once the month finishes up, you’ll get a stack of other games, too. Alternatively, you can trade the three aforementioned games for a copy of Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Sniper Elite 4, Tales of Berseria and Staxel OR Rise of the Tomb Raider for £10 / $12 from Humble Monthly

UK Deals

LaptopsDirect is offering £100 off this 28-inch 4K gaming monitor from Electriq, equipped with FreeSync and HDR. All of that will cost you £199.97 for a limited time, if you feel like adding to or replacing a monitor in your current setup.

ElectriQ 28-inch 4K HDR-enabled FreeSync monitor for £199.97 from LaptopsDirect

If you’re not one to be swept up in those fancy RTX cards that are on the horizon, you can grab a GTX 1060 3GB card at a nice discount right now, thanks to Ebuyer’s offer of a Gigabyte model for £189.99.

Gigabyte GTX Geforce 1060 3GB graphics card for £189.99 from Ebuyer

Logitech’s Harmony universal remote series is one of the most well-regarded bits of home theatre style tech. Right now, directly from Logitech itself, you can pick up the Harmony 665 model for £46.

Logitech Harmony 665 Universal Remote for £46 from Logitech

US Deals

Be you a Nintendo Switch owner with a need to install more games on your system, or just someone who values having portable storage in a tiny card as a way to feel like we’ve truly achieved some form of a cyberpunk future, you’re in luck. Amazon is offering 128GB and 200GB Sandisk cards at an extra discount this week.

Sandisk Ultra 128GB Micro SD card for $29.50 from Amazon US

Sandisk Ultra 200GB Micro SD card for $49.50 from Amazon US

Amazon’s got an offer up on a SteelSeries Rival 600 gaming mouse, featuring RGB lighting (because of course it does), 12,000 CPI and a bunch of tiny weights that you can move around in order to adjust the overall slide. It’s down to $50 right now.

SteelSeries Rival 600 gaming mouse for $49.99 from Amazon US

Okay, we're done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices, and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted.

