The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

31st August 2018 / 1:00PM

To fully defox the following enlargeable geofoxer, identify all twelve locations plus the theme that links them.

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s collage foxer theme: observatories (defoxed by AFKAMC)

a. ALMA – Atacama Large Millimeter Array (phuzz)
b. ARIEL – Atmospheric Remote-sensing Infrared Exoplanet Large-survey (Artiforg)
c. Civ 5 (Little_Crow, Artiforg)
d. HST – Hubble Space Telescope (DanMunchie)
e. Volcano observatory
f. Griffith Observatory (phlebas, Artiforg)
g. Sphinx Observatory (phuzz)
h. Kitt Peak National Observatory (Artiforg)
i. RGO – Royal Greenwich Observatory (phuzz)
j. Chandra X-ray Observatory (mrpier)
k. Arecibo Observatory (DanMunchie)
l. SOFIA – Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (mrpier)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

