What are we all playing this weekend?

Pinch and a punch for the first of the month – and no returns! Owing to the bank holiday Monday and ensuing shorter workweek, something about this ‘weekend’ doesn’t feel right. Today’s Saturday, you say? And I don’t have to do my usual work, you say? Interesting… and you’re not pranking me, you say? Ha ha, just checking, just checking. But you’re not?
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alec
Alice Bee
This weekend I’m going to play Donut County. I, too, have been keeping one eye suspiciously trained on this one. John was a bit disappointed in his review, but Alex Wiltshire also wrote about it in The Mechanic and it sounded very interesting. Conflicting opinions always pique my interest, so to Donut County I go. I may also eat some real donuts, for synergy.
Alice O
I accidentally started playing System Shock 2 again while nabbing a few screenshots for my purposes the other week, and I appear to be continuing that. I don’t even know what my character build is, so gaily did I sprint through those options to reach the parts I wanted to photograph, but it seems to work? I mean, I have a wrench, which is itself enough to carry me through the first half of the game. The world is a lot smaller than I’d remembered, not the miles of corridors and malls and bars I think my memories have borrowed from the first two Dead Space games, but I’m still very happy to be back there.
Brendan
Probably hide from the PC and play hopscotch or something. Gonna bake a nice loaf with tomato bits in. Go down the road and do a Saturday big shop. Play “What Arm To Bite?” with the cat. Drink a refreshing Kas lemonade and stare at the wall for nine hours, thinking about different types of bread and tomato.
I don’t really ever get time to play games at the weekends. Each week I write what I aspire to play, but look, I’m up at 6.30 on Saturday to take the boy to his swimming lesson, and then we go out for breakfast, then there’s the rest of the day to entertain him, then Sunday I’m at church in the morning, and have people coming around all afternoon, and I’m really not going to get a moment at my PC. But if I were maintaining the illusion, I’d say I was going to finish off Rise Of The Tomb Raider.
Katharine
Matt
I’m finally going to play Soma, four months after everyone at RPS told me I needed to. I have now written this down and cannot back out.
Matthew
Matthew is also on holiday but he curiously did stop by to tell us… I was going to say Hollow Knight, but I’ve been stuck on a (pitifully early) boss and can’t bear to make the 20 second trip from the respawn bench to the boss arena one more time. So I’ll be relaxing in Shenmue, where I am currently feeding a virtual cat and messing every QTE I encounter.
Nöa
Besides more Deadly Premonition I’m actually going to dive into side-scrolling beat-em-up ICEY this weekend. ‘Tis a game I know virtually nothing about but it looked interesting so I threw video game caution to the wind and picked it up on the cheap. And that, my friends, is how you do ‘flying by the seat of your pants’ correctly… or should I say ‘flying by the seat of your glow in the dark short-shorts’? Jeez, anime characters rarely dress for the weather.