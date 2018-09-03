The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

Vlambeer return to their roots with a yet-unnamed arcade puzzle shooter

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

3rd September 2018 / 5:56PM

Thanks to Rami Ismail for the exclusive screenshot

After a string of larger games (including the excellent roguelike shooter Nuclear Throne), Vlambeer are getting back to their roots. At PAX West last weekend, the tiny studio with the big screen-shake effects had an interesting prototype on show – an arcade arena shooter with simple controls and an unusual puzzle-like spin.

Vlambeer are getting right back to the score-chasing roots of videogames here, minus watching all your 20p coins mysteriously vanishing. A spaceship zaps aliens in a single-screen arena, but the enemies you shoot determine where and when the next wave spawns. IGN caught some of the game (as well as developer Rami Ismail to explain it) at the show, and you can see it in action below.

The twist of this yet-unnamed game is its player-driven spawn system. When you explode alien bugs, they leave behind green slime. If you stay near it, it remains inert, but move away and the slime forms into a fresh set of alien eggs and bugs to shoot, and always more than before. Special alien eggs also absorb this goo from a distance, eventually hatching into larger critters that shoot screen-dividing beams or massive slow-moving shots. The number and toughness of enemies increases until you die, so the only thing left to chase is a high score while managing enemy spawns.

When firing its wide spread of bullets, the player’s facing is locked, and when you release the sole fire button, the ship automatically swivels to face the closest enemy. If you want to fire in the opposite direction, you need to circle around your target, and take a second out of shooting. The bullets appear imprecise, too, so I’m wondering just how much leeway players will have to carefully farm enemy types on the board, if this is Vlambeer’s intent. I’d be very surprised if a Vlambeer shooter didn’t have a degree of depth beneath its cute arcade stylings.

Outside of its surprise debut at PAX West and a lone tweet, Vlambeer haven’t said much about this game yet. Neither have they decided how much more they’re going to be adding to its framework (although Ismail does mention an unlock system on the cards), when the game will be done or even what it’s going to be called. Only one thing is absolutely certain: there will be screen-shake.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Nuclear Throne

The Wasteland King

25

Wot I Think: Luftrausers

Ridiculous Dogfighting

18

Rami Ismail on what indies & AAA can teach each other

4

Nuclear Throne gets one last big update

9

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Battlefield 1's Premium Pass will be free for a week after Battlefield 5's open beta

Hundreds of free games with only a few bits missing from the GMTK 2018 game jam

1

Phantom Brigade is a turn-based mech strategy game from the NecroDancer crew

6

Video: You Should be Playing… Duskers (and some other recommendations, too)

In space... no one can hear you pillage

3