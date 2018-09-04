You can start rounding up alien criminals in Destiny 2: Forsaken today

Neither of Destiny 2‘s previous expansions have set the world aflame, but a wild-west style bounty hunt might just do the trick. Destiny 2: Forsaken is out later today, with a campaign that has you hunting down assorted barons who’ve been told to go and cause a ruckus by a baddie who’s busy fiddling about with the Light. Naughty, that.

There’s a launch trailer, but this older one with dev commentary gives a much better idea about what you’ll actually get up to.

My favourite part is where they turn their goofy enthusiasm towards the new abilities. With the new Titan Super, “you cast that thing and – ‘PWWWWWFFGH’ – you’ve got a huge hammer now, and you slam that thing down and it sends out this fire in front of you that then creates a fire tornado. We’ve got to take it to the next level, you know?” That next level also includes a bow, a new weapon for every class which looks pretty snazzy.

The expansion’s other main attraction is Gambit. It’s a 4v4 PvP/PvE hybrid mode where each team races to kill enough AI grunts to open a portal into the other team’s world, which sounds pleasingly inventive.

IGN have played through the first 15 minutes of the campaign, where you quell a prison riot on The Reef. It looks mundane by Destiny standards, but it’s nice to see Cayde sticks around for at least the first mission.

That footage did remind me how colourful Destiny is, just as I’m about to boot up the Battlefield V beta. I’m looking forward to rolling about in World War 2’s muck, but I think my heart belongs to games where you can somersault around wielding electrifying staves.

Destiny 2: Forsaken comes out at 6pm BST/ 10am PST, when it will be available through Battle.net for £35/$40 if you just want the expansion, or £60/$70 if you’re also after the Annual Pass. You’ll need to buy the base game if you haven’t already.