The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

The Humble Unity Bundle contains some great stories, and the tools to tell your own

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

5th September 2018 / 2:21PM

While it still bears some reputation as a scrappy little browser-game toolset (and that’s no bad thing – it enabled much of the GMTK 2018 jam recently), ubiquitous game development platform Unity has spread to all corners. While I don’t have a single creative bone in my body, the Humble Unity Bundle contains a pile of Unity tools and assets to build your dream game. Even if you’re not the creative type, there’s some good Unity-based games in here too, including ninja sneak ’em up Shadow Tactics, teen horror adventure Oxenfree and moody tearjerker The Last Day Of June.

Here’s what you get in this particular creatively-skewed bundle for $1 (£0.78, approximately):

  • Game – Oxenfree, by Night School Studio
  • Game – Aer: Memories Of Old by Forgotten Key
  • Tool – Inventory Pro by Devdog
  • Tool – UFPS: Ultimate FPS by Opsive
  • Tool – FlowCanvas by Paradox Notion

While I can’t speak of the quality or usefulness of the tools in this package (although I’d love to hear some thoughts from experienced Unity developers), the games in this tier seem like a great way to spend an afternoon or two. Oxenfree is a young adult horror adventure, perhaps a half step above your average Goosebumps story in terms of intensity, but is snappily written and has a great dialogue system. Aer (up top) is a lovely looking exploration puzzler where you can transform into a bird to explore floating islands and ruins in the sky – gently paced and relaxing.

In the Beat The Average tier (currently $11.66/£9.08), you get:

A trio of good and varied games here. Post-apocalyptic RPG Wasteland 2 might look a lot like Fallout, but it’s closer in spirit to the original 1988 Wasteland than many expected, picking up directly from the end of the first game. Expect a lot of combat plus frequent and uncompromising skill checks. The Final Station is an intriguing survival action-management game. Outrun a mutant plague aboard a train, and keep your passengers alive between stops. Last Day of June is a beautiful time-travel adventure about love and loss painted in rich autumnal shades.  Try it.

And at the top tier of $15 (£11.68), you get:

  • Game – Torment: Tides Of Numenera by inXile
  • Game – Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun by Mimimi Productions
  • Tool – Discover Unity Game Development: From Zero To 12 Games by Zenva Academy
  • Tool – uMMORPG by vis2k
  • Tool – Heroic Fantasy Creatures Full Pack Volume 1 by Protofactor
  • Tool – Universal Sound FX by Imphenzia
  • Tool – Gaia by Procedural Worlds

An interesting bunch here. Shadow Tactics is basically a ninja-themed take on the Commandos series, and excellent. Mimimi also just announced that they’re working on a western counterpart in Desperados 3. Torment: Tides of Numenera is often a point of heated debate, but I feel that Noah Gervais’s massive (but excellent) critique of both Torment games nailed it – Tides is an excellent introduction to the Numenera pen-and-paper setting, and a creative RPG in its own right, but is far too hopeful to wear the ‘Torment’ name. Still well worth playing, though, in my opinion.

Taken just as a $15 bundle of games, this collection is good stuff, especially if you like RPGs, but I’m interested to hear how it stacks up as a beginners toolkit. As powerful as Unity can be, it’s still a daunting proposition to learn compared to the likes of Game Maker or more visual systems like Stencyl. What do you lot reckon?

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

Latest Aer Trailer Looks Even Prettier Than Before

6

Aer Is Journey In The Sky And Beautiful To Look At

25

Bird Is The Word: Aer Looks Ethereally Brilliant

26

Hands On: Aer

Now With Wings

12

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Humble Unity Bundle contains some great stories, and the tools to tell your own

2

Strange indie games to watch from Gamescom 2018

Keep 'em peeled

WWII live game For King and Country shows games and theatre are only getting closer

You can't fight in here! This is the War Room!

7

The accessibility-focused Xbox Adaptive Controller is out now and usable on PC

21