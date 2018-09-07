Best PC gaming deals of the week – September 7th 2018

While I’ve spent a genuinely unsettling amount of the past week playing Two Point Hospital, there’s been no shortage of deals and discounts going on on the wild wild web – including a discount code on the game itself. That’s why we’re all here again, right? So, before I disappear into another weekend filled with darkly comic diseases, let’s take a look at the best PC gaming deals of the week.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

The Humble Unity Bundle offers up a whopping $1593 worth of games, software and assets for $15. The games included were all created with Unity, and the assets and programs included are designed for Unity users of all levels to help you get a leg up. Here’s what you’ll be getting.

Pay $1 or more

Oxenfree

AER Memories of Old

Inventory Pro

UFPS: Ultimate FPS

FlowCanvas

Pay more than the average

Wasteland 2 Director’s Cut

The Final Station

Last Day of June

Realistic Effects Pack 4

Ultimate Game Music Collection

GameFlow

Pay $15 (about £11.68) or more

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Discover Unity Game Development – From Zero to 12 Games

uMMORPG

Heroic Fantasy Creatures Full Pack Volume 1

Universal Sound FX

Gaia

Pay what you want for the Humble Unity Bundle

The folks over at Voidu are offering up an exclusive code to get an extra 25% off a purchase of Monster Hunter World, Football Manager 2019 or NBA 2K19 right now. You’ll need to enter the code RPS at checkout and the offer expires at 5 PM (CEST) on September 10th.

Monster Hunter World for £31.87 / $44.99 / €36.89 using code RPS from Voidu

Football Manager 2019 for £21.80 / $30.37 / €30.81 using code RPS from Voidu

NBA 2K19 for £25.49 / $40.49 / €31.12 using code RPS from Voidu

GOG’s somewhat arbitrarily titled Back To School sale features over 500 games with some fairly big discounts right now, including a batch of hourly Flash Deals that are – as you may have figured from the name – changing fairly often.

Back To School Sale from GOG

Two Point Hospital is a wonderful game that I have spent a, frankly disgraceful amount of time playing over the past week. It’s everything you could ever want a Theme Hospital sequel to be only with a legally distinct name and brand. It’s also available for £15.29 as a Steam key from Voidu when you enter the code PLAYHARDER at checkout.

Two Point Hospital for £15.29 using code PLAYHARDER from Voidu

Despite its rocky launch, the PC version of classic JRPG Chrono Trigger has been patched multiple times and, for the most part, is a fairly solid port of the game by now. If you wanted to give it a try, you can use code BIGINJAPAN to get a Steam copy of the game for £4.78 / $5.98 at Green Man Gaming.

Chrono Trigger on PC for £4.78 / $5.98 using code BIGINJAPAN from Green Man Gaming

Green Man Gaming’s 50-game charity bundle is still in stock and going strong, offering you 50 games for £50 / $50 / €50 including Metal Gear Solid 5, The Little Acre, This War of Mine, and more.

50 Games for £50 / $50 / €50 Bundle from Green Man Gaming

UK Deals

If you’re looking to shortcut your way to a high-range gaming PC and you have a stack of cash burning a hole in your pocket, you can save £400 off the cost of this setup featuring an AMD Ryzen 2700X 4.35Ghz, GeForce GTX 1080, 8GB RAM and more. It’s currently £999.95, down from £1400.

Gaming PC with AMD Ryzen 2700X 4.35GHz, GTX 1080, 8GB RAM for £999.95 from AWD-It

If you’ve wanted to expand your horizons in more ways than one, you can pick up a 25-inch LG Ultrawide gaming monitor, discounted down to £150 right now, at Amazon.

LG 25-inch ultrawide IPS gaming monitor for £149.97 from Amazon UK

Micro SD cards! They’re good for Nintendo Switch, they’re good for PC storage, they’re probably good for DSLR cameras. At least I think they are. Anyways, you can get yourself a 200GB card this week for under £41.

SanDisk Ultra 200GB Micro SD for £40.99 from Amazon UK

Logitech is no stranger to gaming accessories and if you’ve heard the name before, you already know this. At the moment, you can save £41 off the cost of the company’s G433 wired 7.1 headset, compatible with PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. It’ll cost you £68.47 right now.

Logitech G433 wired 7.1 gaming headset for £68.47 from Amazon UK

US Deals

Whether you’re an Xbox One owner or you just like having a decent PC gaming controller, you can now grab an Xbox One Wireless Controller (the newer kind, with Bluetooth) for just shy of $40 at Walmart.

Xbox One Wireless Controller (Black) for $39.99 from Walmart

Xbox One Wireless Controller (White) for $39.99 from Walmart

After many months of holding onto its original RRP, Dragon Ball FighterZ is finally seeing a decent discount over at Amazon US right now, with the FighterZ Edition of the game – which comes with the FighterZ Pass and the Season Pass – down to $34.99, its cheapest ever price.

Dragon Ball FighterZ with FighterZ pass and Season Pass on PC (Steam) for $34.99 from Amazon US

If you happen to own a Fire HD, Kindle or – at the very least – the Kindle app, you can save up to 50% on the vast majority of Marvel’s digital comic offerings this week over at Amazon US.

Up to 50% off Marvel digital comics from Amazon US

Okay, we're done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices, and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted.

