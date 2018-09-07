The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
21

Meet Alice Liguori, RPS's third video person (and third Alice)

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

7th September 2018 / 1:35PM

Our video team has finally evolved into its final form! Alice Liguori is joining Noa and Matthew in making videos about PC games on our YouTube channel. Please join us in saying hello to Alice in the comments below.

Alice joins us from PCGamesN, where she was the site’s YouTube channel editor. That means she brings experience in presenting, editing and writing videos about PC games. She also rounds out our existing video team by knowing what direction to point a camera, which will be invaluable as we ramp up our efforts on the channel and attempt to make use of the cameras, mics and lighting rigs we’re about to order.

If you’ve not been keeping up with the video team’s work so far, you’ve been missing out. Alice’s first video will go live on Sunday – follow her on Twitter in the meantime – but Matthew and Noa have been doing great work already over the past couple of months. As an example, here’s Matthew (joined by Brendan from our word and punctuation division) playing Mount & Blade 2 at last month’s Gamescom:

Matthew, Noa and Alice are the culmination of a year-long search for the best people to take RPS into the world of video, and we’re incredibly excited for what the team have got planned in the months ahead.

And yes, as the title notes: Alice Liguori is our third Alice, after Alice O’Connor and Alice Bell. We now have three Alices, two Smiths (of four in the site’s lifetime), a Matt, a Matthew, and some other people we’re urging to change their name to one of the aforementioned for simplicity’s sake.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (21)

Who am I?

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds new event mode is all about that VSS

1

Best PC gaming deals of the week – September 7th 2018

We've come down with a bad case of the deals

1

The Flare Path: Hungarian Edition

Buses and Blitzkrieg from Budapest

1

The Foxer

37

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds new event mode is all about that VSS

1

Best PC gaming deals of the week – September 7th 2018

We've come down with a bad case of the deals

1

Meet Alice Liguori, RPS's third video person (and third Alice)

21

The Flare Path: Hungarian Edition

Buses and Blitzkrieg from Budapest

1