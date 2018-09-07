The Foxer
Below is a list of 30 Things Wot You Might Find Inside the Arctic or Antarctic Circle (‘things’ is used here in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if Roald Amundsen was present, he might appear as…
RLDMND SN
Walrus would be…
WLRS
1. NRG
2. GL
3. BYF WH LS
4. TWNT TR
5. XTRNSTN
6. HSH
7. KN LNSTTN
8. RKBY RNSN
9. TGGLNGH RPN
10. THTH NGF RMNT HRWR LD
11. MKTK
12. VVNF CHS
13. PRS SRRDG
14. LPL DNDS TRDC ST
15. FRSTBT
16. PN CKC
17. CHNS TRPPNGN
18. SHN JKZM
19. VRYGL L
20. PR HLCCRCL
21. NTR CTCSN WCRSR
22. NX PRSSBLSLND
23. WDDL LSL
24. LXND RNSTRV
25. SNTSWRK SHP
26. BLLSN TRCT CTN DRBTL
27. RBSCRY STL
28. BS TFL NN
29. VDN CFG LBLWR MNG
30. BRSTN
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s geofoxer theme: fruit (defoxed by phuzz)
a. Pomegranate (phlebas)
b. Pineapple (Stugle, unacom)
c. Kiwi (phlebas)
d. Peach (Stugle, larpsidekick)
e. Apricot (Stugle, unacom)
f. Strawberry (mrpier)
g. Banana or raisin (mrpier, unacom, Stugle)
h. Orange (phuzz)
i. Melon (Stugle)
j. Mango (phuzz)
k. Lime (phuzz, Lazzars)
l. Pawpaw (mrpier)