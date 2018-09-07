Below is a list of 30 Things Wot You Might Find Inside the Arctic or Antarctic Circle (‘things’ is used here in its broadest possible sense). Entries have been stripped of vowels and had any inter-word spaces repositioned. For example, if Roald Amundsen was present, he might appear as…

RLDMND SN

Walrus would be…

WLRS

1. NRG

2. GL

3. BYF WH LS

4. TWNT TR

5. XTRNSTN

6. HSH

7. KN LNSTTN

8. RKBY RNSN

9. TGGLNGH RPN

10. THTH NGF RMNT HRWR LD

11. MKTK

12. VVNF CHS

13. PRS SRRDG

14. LPL DNDS TRDC ST

15. FRSTBT

16. PN CKC

17. CHNS TRPPNGN

18. SHN JKZM

19. VRYGL L

20. PR HLCCRCL

21. NTR CTCSN WCRSR

22. NX PRSSBLSLND

23. WDDL LSL

24. LXND RNSTRV

25. SNTSWRK SHP

26. BLLSN TRCT CTN DRBTL

27. RBSCRY STL

28. BS TFL NN

29. VDN CFG LBLWR MNG

30. BRSTN

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s geofoxer theme: fruit (defoxed by phuzz)

a. Pomegranate (phlebas)

b. Pineapple (Stugle, unacom)

c. Kiwi (phlebas)

d. Peach (Stugle, larpsidekick)

e. Apricot (Stugle, unacom)

f. Strawberry (mrpier)

g. Banana or raisin (mrpier, unacom, Stugle)

h. Orange (phuzz)

i. Melon (Stugle)

j. Mango (phuzz)

k. Lime (phuzz, Lazzars)

l. Pawpaw (mrpier)