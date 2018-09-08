The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4's battle royale mode trailer features helicopters, explosions

Jay Castello

Contributor

8th September 2018 / 6:00PM

Treyarch have shown off their first trailer for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode, which will be called Blackout. Take a peek at all the fire and chaos for yourself below:

A lot of the combat seems to take place in vehicles, which will presumably be useful for getting around the map that Treyarch are boasting is the biggest ever seen in Call Of Duty. There’s also a brief tease that zombies will be making an appearance in the battle royale, as well as getting their own mode.

Battlefield V recently announced details about their battle royale mode, Firestorm, too. The two seem different enough: Firestorm will feature teams, objectives, and tanks, where Blackout appears to hew more closely to the format that’s become traditional at this point. (At least, that guy who gruffly exclaims “I don’t like anyone,” before cross-map sniping someone doesn’t seem like much of a team player.) The map in particular, also recently revealed, looks very Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds on its face – the two island, double river format echoes Erangel if it were flipped 90 degrees.

On the other hand, the map features some old favourite Blops locations, like Nuketown, and there’s a tonne on display in the Blackout trailer that isn’t available in ol’ Plunkbat. Wingsuits, grappling hooks, portable cover, and destructible helicopter gunships are all available to players who want to be the last one standing and/or to fall to their untimely deaths.

It’s hard to tell how much of the chaos will carry across from trailer to game, but Treyarch are certainly selling their mode as something faster-paced and more hectic than others. It’ll be available to play once Black Ops 4 releases on October 12.

