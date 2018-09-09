The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:

This Fortnite squad wants to teach you about the environment

Jay Castello

Contributor

9th September 2018 / 2:00PM

A friend of mine recently started working in education, and I keep pestering them to get into Fortnite Battle Royale, or at least learn what it is, so that they can relate to the kids they’re teaching. Somehow, MIT PhD student Henri Drake must have heard and taken my advice, because he set up a squad intended to stream Epic’s immensely, unimaginably popular game and simultaneously teach viewers about climate change.

As reported by Earther, Drake and several other climate scientists, policy makers, and communicators have grouped up to try and get that victory royale while also talking about the problems currently facing our environment. They’ve also brought their kids onboard as Fortnite coaches, which is very endearing.

A few days ago, they won their first game. You can see how they veer between talking about the potential impact of the US midterm elections and, as their kids interrupt to bring all the hot Fortnite tips, how to exploit a bug that will give them more items:

Mostly, though, they answer questions from the Twitch chat, which seems to be a pretty laid back and inquisitive place during their streams. “What are you hoping for out of the Global Climate Action Summit?” asks one viewer, momentarily distracting Drake from a gunfight that he quickly loses. His guest, an Army officer called Chris Gaulin, gives his perspective on the models of climate change that they’ve been using to gather data on the phenomenon as they load into a new game.

They’re not quite at the standard of top Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins (yet!) but it’s a neat way of spreading information and getting people engaged in the subject. I even managed to get my aforementioned friend to acquiesce that it’s “a great idea.” I’ll make a Fortnite fan of them yet.

You can follow along with the Climate Fortnite Squad on Twitter or Twitch.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: Fortnite

All noise, no signal

50

Fortnite's Summer Skirmish invites PAX attendees to compete against pro players

Fortnite adds the vital ability to thank your bus driver

8

Fortnite Battle Royale throws birthday party for some game named... Fortnite?

6

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Prey: Mooncrash adds homages to indie roguelikes in free update

1

Bardic adventure Wandersong comes out singing at the end of September

This Fortnite squad wants to teach you about the environment

The Sunday Papers

Read more

14