Warframe materials: where to farm materials, how to farm credits via the Index mission

With all the more complex systems that Warframe has to offer, it’s easy to forget to that you need credits to splash out on all the good stuff. Suddenly you may find yourself glassy eyed, wondering just how this could have happened and where to get more cash. Sadly in real life, we can’t help with cash flow problems, but in this guide we can show you the importance of farming credits via the Index mission, as well where to farm materials so you can get back to splashing out on that coveted piece of gear faster.

Written by Dave Irwin & Taylor Cocke.

Warframe material farming guide

Perhaps you do have enough credits and materials but don’t know what to spend it on? If so, you can go to our Warframe guide for information on what to spend it on, before coming back here to know how to get more stuff to build your frames.

Farming materials in Warframe

Okay, so. You need the materials to craft something. You need some Neurodes. You need like 400 Plastids (and it’s always those damn Plastids). You might even be low on Ferrite, god forbid. That means it’s time to farm. The best way to go about that is to go to whatever planet happens to have the resources you need. All resources except for Nitain Extract can be found while running missions. For Extracts, you’ll have to do Alerts that reward you with them.

One thing to note: If you need Argon Crystals, make sure you’re ready to use them quickly after you pick them up. They will start to decay 24 hours after you pick them up. You’ll lose half of however many Crystals you’ve held onto for more than 24 hours at midnight GMT. If you run out, it’s back to the Void for you. Below is a list of all the places to farm materials for crafting.

Resource Farming location Alloy Plate Gabii (Ceres)

Draco (Ceres)

Malva (Venus) Argon Crystal Any void exterminate or void sabotage. Circuits Draco (Ceres)

Malva (Venus) Control Module Any Void Survival or void defence.

Hyena Pack (Psamathe, Neptune)

Boss – Raptors (Naamah, Europa) Cryotic Any Excacation mission. Ferrite Any Void Survival or Void Defence.

Tikal (Earth)

Apollodorus (Mercury) Gallium Assur (Uranus)

Boss – Lieutenant Lech Kril (War, Mars) Morphics Wahiba (Mars)

Boss – Captain Vor (Tolstoj, Mercury)

Apollodorus (Mercury) Nano Spores Orokin Derelict Defence/Survival

Akkad (Eris)

Piscinas (Saturn) Neural Sensors Cameria (Jupiter)

Boss – Alad V (Themisto, Jupiter)

Boss – Raptors (Naamah, Europa) Neurodes Orokin Derelict Assassination/Defence/Survival

Tikal (Earth)

Zabala (Eris) Orokin Cell Orokin Derelict Survival

Draco (Ceres)

Piscinas (Saturn) Oxium Galatea (Neptune)

Despina (Neptune) Plastids Zeugma (Phobos)

Ophelia (Uranus)

Zabala (Eris) Polymer Bundle Assur (Uranus)

Ophelia (Uranus)

Apollodorus (Mercury) Rubedo Any Void Survival or Void Defence.

Zeugma (Phobos) Salvage Cameria (Jupiter)

Wahiba (Mars) Tellurium Ophelia (Uranus)

Caelus (Uranus)

Sallacia (Neptune)

How to get credits quickly in Warframe

Almost everything in Warframe requires credits. You’ll need to spend credits on crafting, buying Blueprints and materials, and well, just about everything. A lot of the tips you’ll see around require you to make it as far as The Index.

This is a fair bit of the way into the game, so earlier points where you can gain funds include Romula on Venus, which rewards 12,000 credits without any boosters enabled. This is also a good place to grind for levels for your early game gear. There is also Sechura on Pluto, that can reward players a slightly higher amount of funds.

Farming in The Index

Situated on Neptune, The Index is a place where you can bet the credits you have on a match versus an AI opponent. The more you put in, the more you stand to win. It’s not recommended to go low-risk as the reimbursement is nowhere near as high.

Matches work like this: You kill an enemy, they drop a small green glowing object. If you pick up that object and return it to your base without dying, you earn a point. If you’ve got more than 5 of the little guys (confusingly also called Indexes), you get 7 points. For every increment of 5, you get more and more bonus points for turning them in, though there is a cap on these bonus points. The goal of the game is to finish with more points than your opponent.

But there’s a catch: For every point you’re carrying, your Warframe will be easier to kill. Carrying around a lot of points lowers your shields and health, draining them in the process. That’s why many people use the ultra-tanky Rhino frame while doing Index runs.

Of course, the cash reward isn’t that simple. If you simply beat the AI (something that isn’t too hard), you’ll get the money you put in back. But if you want to get a full-on payout, you’ll have to score more points. If you put in 30,000 Credits, you need to score 50 points. For 40,000, 75 points. For 50,000, 100 points. Then, you’ll get your payout of 75,000, 135,000, or 200,000, respectively.

Oh, and keep an eye on the clock. It’s slowly ticking down, but every time you score, time gets added to the clock. Don’t carry around too many points and forget to add time to the clock. Make sure you succeed and get paid. When you do get paid though, do be sure to check out our Warframe frames and mods guide for more on upgrading your frame’s capabilities, as well as our Warframe Prime guide for some of the more high-class gear worth sinking credits into.