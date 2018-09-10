Warframe prime relics: how to get the best gear

Ever felt that your regular Warframe gear is just that tad bit lacking in something? You’ve probably heard about some more epic equipment that everyone else is hunting for called “Primes”. But just what are Primes? In this guide to Warframe Prime Relics, we will show you how to get the best gear, as well as the conditions for crafting them and even a list of the currently available Primes – because we’re really nice like that!

Warframe Prime Relics guide

Prime Warframes and Weapons are some of the most powerful tools in a Warframe player’s arsenal. That means, of course, they’re going to be the hardest to get. To get Prime parts, you’re going to have to go through the long process of farming Relics. The four types of relics (Lith, Meso, Neo, and Axi) all have different drop tables. Things get complicated when you try to understand them.

What are Void Relics?

Void Relics are items that drop Prime parts and Formas when you unlock them. You unlock them by running Void Fissure missions. But before you do that, there’s some stuff you’ve got to take care of.

First of all, you’ve got to find yourself a few Relics in the first place. For the most part, you’re going to find them by running missions, but if you’re looking for specific Prime parts, you’re going to need to find specific Relics. For example, currently Nyx Prime is available in the game and its blueprint can be obtained from Lith B4 relics, while its Neuroptics are found in relics from Meso N6, chassis in Neo R1, and Systems in Axi S3. Each of those relics has a chance to drop the part you want, but it’s not guaranteed. So, you’ll have to open up multiple Relics to find the part you want. Try to have a spreadsheet or something to keep track of all your Relics, including which ones you need to complete the chosen Prime gear.

To get more of each type of Relic, you’re going to have to know where to go to get the Relics you need. For the most part, you’ll be getting Relics by running so-called “endless” missions. Look for missions labeled as Defense, Excavation, Survival, Interception, and Defection missions for types you can run endlessly (though I’d recommend sticking to the first three for ease’s sake). On low level missions, you’ll find Lith Relics, then in ascending order of levels, Meso, Neo, and finally, Axi.

Once you’ve gotten your hands on some Relics, head into the Relics page in your inventory and take a look at the items they have a chance to drop. Every Relic has a loot table of three common items, two uncommon items, and one rare item. Assuming the Relic is unrefined, the common items are vastly more likely to drop than the higher rarities. By spending some Void Traces on “refining” them, you can increase the chances of an uncommon or rare drop.

Obtaining resources in Warframe

Void Traces drop from running Void Fissure missions, just in case you were wondering. You’ll end up with a decent chunk of them, but can only hold a certain amount, so be sure to spend them on the Relics you really want to pay off for you.

Now that you know what you’re aiming for, it’s time to run the aforementioned Void Fissure missions. Load up the Navigation page, hit the Void Fissure tab, selecting the mission you want to run. As you’d expect, Lith Void Fissure missions are lower level missions, while Axi are much higher.

Once in, it’s time to open them up. In the mission, you’ll see certain enemies go invulnerable for a moment before emitting a shimmering glow. It’s pretty obvious when it happens. Kill those enemies for a chance to drop Reactant. Once you’ve picked up 10 Reactants, your Relic will crack open, so finish up the mission to see what’s inside.

If you’re running Void Fissure missions with more than one person on your team (four people his highly recommended), you’ll get a choice from the parts that every person on your team has opened up. If you didn’t find what you want, maybe someone else found something that you did. But seriously, make a spreadsheet or have something to keep track. It’ll make your life far easier.

Warframe’s Prime Vault

One thing to keep in mind when aiming to create items is that certain Prime equipment rotates in and out of the Prime Vault. The items in there are usually older Frames, as well as the resources needed to create them, so the Void Relics that drop these will no longer spawn.

Generally speaking, once they’re in the Vault, they stay there; yet there are occasions where the Vault is opened as part of the Prime Access Program, making these older pieces of kit available to buy for a limited time with real-world currency as part of a bundle. Some Primes are also made temporarily available for limited times for construction for all players.

Prime void relics to open and the material costs to craft them in Warframe

Rather than list every single Prime, including those that are in the Vault and not normally obtainable, it’s perhaps better to list the Primes that are currently available in-game. Below are all the existing Primes, as well as the relevant Void Relics rarities and the materials you will need in order to craft them. Some tend to be in tens of thousands, so be sure to stock up on supplies.

Warframe Primes – warframes

Due to the number of parts, this table has been limited to show 10 entries. Please use the search functionality in order to find the part you’re looking for information about how to craft them. Note that this will be updated with all the currently available Prime frames in the game and will be amended to feature up-to-date locations.

Warframe Prime Blueprints Void Relics to obtain Materials required Time taken to craft & rush cost Notes Banshee Frame Neo V7(Uncommon)

Axi K3 (Uncommon) 25,000x credits

1x Neuroptics

1x Chassis

1x Systems

5x Orokin Cell Time taken: 72 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Banshee Neuroptic Lith V5 (Common)

Neo S7 (Common) 15,000x credits

2x Neural Sensors

6000x Alloy Plate

1500x Circuits

2x Nitain Extract Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Banshee Chassis Meso B2 (Rare) 15,000x credits

10x Morphics

1500x Cryotic

2000x Rubedo

7000x Salvage Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Banshee Systems Neo B5 (Rare) 15,000x credits

2x Argon Crystal

10x Control Module

300x Oxium

4500x Ferrite Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Hydroid Frame Meso B2 (Uncommon) 25,000x credits

1x Neuroptics

1x Chassis

1x Systems

5x Orokin Cell Time taken: 72 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Hydroid Neuroptic Axi A3 (Uncommon) 15,000 credits

5x Neural Sensors

1100x Plastids

8700x Alloy Plate

12,750x Nano Spores Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Hydroid Chassis Neo N8 (Common) 15,000x credits

2x Argon Crystal

5x Gallium

10,500x Salvage

6750x Ferrite Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Hydroid Systems Axi H3 (Rare) 15,000x credits

2x Nitain Extract

10x Control Module

1300x Circuits

925x Cryotic Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Limbo Frame Meso Z1 (Uncommon) 25,000x credits

1x Neuroptics

1x Chassis

1x Systems

5x Orokin Cell Time taken: 72 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Limbo Neuroptics Axi L2 (Rare) 15,000x credits

2x Neural Sensors

300x Cryotic

450x Rubedo

900x Nano Spores Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Limbo Chassis Neo L1 (Rare) 15,000x credits

2x Argon Crystal

6x Morphics

1675x Alloy Plate

550x Circuits Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Limbo Systems Lith B3 (Common) 15.000x credits

2x Nitain Extract

2x Tellurium

3000x Salvage

100x Plastids Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Mirage Frame Neo M1 (Rare) 25,000x credits

1x Neuroptics

1x Chassis

1x Systems

5x Orokin Cell Time taken: 72 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Mirage Neuroptics Lith Z1 (Common) 15,000x credits

5x Neurodes

2000x Cryotic

2500x Polymer Bundle

18,000x Ferrite Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Mirage Chassis Neo L1 (Common) 15,000x credits

2x Nitain Extract

20x Morphics

26,000x Alloy Plate

350x Oxium Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Mirage Systems Meso O2 (Uncommon) 15,000x credits

2x Argon Crystal

10x Control Module

4500x Rubedo

23,000x Salvage Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Nyx Frame Lith B4 (Common) 25,000x credits

1x Neuroptics

1x Chassis

1x Systems

1x Orokin Cell Time taken: 72 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Nyx Neuroptics Meso N6 (Rare) 15,000x credits

150x Alloy Plate

2x Neural Sensors

1000x Salvage

750x Rubedo Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Nyx Chassis Neo R1 (Uncommon) 15,000x credits

3x Gallium

1000x Nano Spores

400x Rubedo Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Nyx Systems Axi S3 (Uncommon) 15,000x credits

3x Control Module

1x Orokin Cell

1000x Salvage

500x Circuits Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Oberon Frame Lith H2 (Uncommon)

Neo B5 (Uncommon) 25,000x credits

1x Neuroptics

1x Chassis

1x Systems

5x Orokin Cell Time taken: 72 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Oberon Neuroptics Meso O2 (Rare) 15,000x credits

10x Control Module

4000x Alloy Plate

1500x Circuits

2x Nitain Extract Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Oberon Chassis Meso B2 (Common) 15,000x credits

3x Gallium

100x Oxium

1250x Rubedo

7500x Salvage Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Oberon Systems Axi O3 (Rare) 15,000x credits

2x Argon Crystal

250x Plastids

6000x Nano Spores

1250x Polymer Bundle Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Rhino Frame Neo R1 (Rare) 25,000x credits

1x Neuroptics

1x Chassis

1x Systems

5x Orokin Cell Time taken: 72 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Available until 20th September 2018 Rhino Neuroptics Lith B4 (Uncommon) 15,000x credits

150x Alloy Plate

2x Neural Sensors

150x Polymer Bundle

750x Rubedo Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Available until 20th September 2018 Rhino Chassis Meso N6 (Uncommon) 15,000x credits

3x Morphics

1000x Ferrite

400x Plastids Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Available until 20th September 2018 Rhino Systems Axi S3 (Common) 15,000x credits

3x Control Module

1x Morphics

500x Ferrite

500x Plastids Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Available until 20th September 2018 Valkyr Frame Lith T2 (Common)

Neo K1 (Common)

Axi V7 (Common) 25,000x credits

1x Neuroptics

1x Chassis

1x Systems

3x Orokin Cell Time taken: 72 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Valkyr Neuroptics Meso D2 (Uncommon) 15,000x credits

15,000x Salvage

3x Neural Sensors

12,000x Circuits

5x Nitain Extract Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Valkyr Chassis Neo V7 (Rare) 15,000x credits

3x Morphics

18,000x Ferrite

6000x Rubedo

2x Argon Crystal Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Valkyr Systems Lith V5 (Rare) 15,000x credits

3x Control Module

3x Tellurium

15,000x Polymer Bundle

500x Plastids Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Zephyr Frame Meso Z1 (Rare) 25,000x credits

1x Neuroptics

1x Chassis

1x Systems

5x Orokin Cell Time taken: 72 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Zephyr Neuroptics Lith H2 (Common)

Axi A4 (Common) 15,000x credits

3x Neural Sensors

250x Oxium

350x Plastids

4250x Alloy Plate Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Zephyr Chassis Neo K1 (Uncommon)

Axi O3 (Uncommon) 15,000x credits

2x Nitain Extract

2x Tellurium

3600x Ferrite

300x Oxium Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Zephyr Systems Lith Z1 (Rare) 15,000x credits

2x Argon Crystal

3x Neurodes

550x Cryotic

3175x Nano Spores Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum

Warframe Primes – primary weapons

Due to the number of parts, this table has been limited to show 10 entries. Please use the search functionality in order to find the part you’re looking for information about how to craft them. Note that this will be updated with all the currently available Prime primary weapons in the game and will be amended to feature up-to-date locations.

Primary Weapon Prime parts Void Relics to obtain Materials required Time taken to craft & rush cost Notes Boltor Blueprint Lith B4 (Rare) 15,000x credits

1x Barrel

1x Receiver

1x Stock

10x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Available until 20th September 2018 Boltor Barrel Meso N6 (Common) N/A N/A Available until 20th September 2018 Boltor Receiver Neo R1 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Available until 20th September 2018 Boltor Stock Axi S3 (Common) N/A N/A Available until 20th September 2018 Braton Blueprint Lith T2 (Uncommon)

Meso B2 (Common)

Axi L2 (Common) 15,000x credits

1x Barrel

1x Receiver

1x Stock

10x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Braton Barrel Neo B5 (Common)

Axi A3 (Common) N/A N/A Braton Receiver Lith P1 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Braton Stock Meso T1 (Common)

Axi A4 (Common)

Axi E2 (Common) N/A N/A Burston Blueprint Lith B3 (Common) 15,000x credits

1x Barrel

1x Receiver

1x Stock

10x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Burston Barrel Axi H3 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Burston Receiver Meso T1 (Common)

Meso Z1 (Common) N/A N/A Burston Stock Axi O3 (Common) N/A N/A Cernos Blueprint Lith Z1 (Uncommon)

Neo V7 (Uncommon) 15,000x credits

1x Grip

1x Lower Limb

1x String

1x Upper Limb Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Cernos Grip Axi H3 (Common)

Axi K3 (Common) N/A N/A Cernos Lower Limb Lith C2 (Rare) N/A N/A Cernos String Lith B3 (Uncommon)

Axi A3 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Cernos Upper Limb Meso O2 (Common)

Meso S7 (Common) N/A N/A Paris Blueprint Axi E2 (Common)

Axi K3 (Common) 15,000x credits

1x Grip

1x Lower Limb

1x String

1x Upper Limb Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Paris Upper Limb Lith C2 (Common)

Meso T1 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Paris Lower Limb Meso D2 (Common)

Meso O2 (Common) N/A N/A Paris Grip Meso S7 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Paris String Neo M1 (Common)

Neo N8 (Common) N/A N/A Sybaris Blueprint Neo N8 (Common) 15,000x credits

1x Barrel

1x Receiver

1x Stock

10x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Sybaris Barrel Meso S7 (Rare) N/A N/A Sybaris Receiver Neo S7 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Sybaris Stock Lith P1 (Common) N/A N/A Tiberion Blueprint Axi L2 (Uncommon) 20,000x credits

1x Barrel

1x Receiver

1x Stock

10x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 25 Platinum Tiberion Barrel Meso T1 (Rare) N/A N/A Tiberion Receiver Meso O2 (Common)

Axi K3 (Common) N/A N/A Tiberion Stock Lith T2 (Rare) N/A N/A

Warframe Primes – secondary weapons

Due to the number of parts, this table has been limited to show 10 entries. Please use the search functionality in order to find the part you’re looking for information about how to craft them. Note that this will be updated with all the currently available Prime secondary weapons in the game and will be amended to feature up-to-date locations.

Secondary Weapon Prime parts Void Relics to obtain Materials required Time taken to craft & rush cost Notes Akbolto Blueprint Neo M1 (Common)

Neo V7 (Common) 15,000x credits

2x Barrel

2x Receiver

1x Link Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Akbolto Barrel Lith C2 (Uncommon)

Lith V5 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Akbolto Receiver Axi A3 (Rare)

Axi A4 (Rare) N/A N/A Akbolto Link Neo N8 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Akbronco Blueprint Lith V5 (Common)

Lith Z1 (Common) 15,000x credits

2x Bronco Prime

1x Link Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Akbronco Link Meso O2 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Aklex Blueprint Neo O1 (Uncommon)

Axi A2 (Uncommon) 15,000x credits

2x Lex Prime

1x Link Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Baro Ki’Teer Aklex Link Axi A2 (Rare) N/A N/A Baro Ki’Teer Ballistica Blueprint Lith B3 (Rare) 15,000x credits

1x Grip

1x Lower Limb

1x String

1x Upper Limb Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Ballistica Lower Limb Neo B5 (Common) N/A N/A Ballistica Receiver Neo L1 (Uncommon)

Neo S7 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Ballistica String Axi A4 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Ballistica Upper Limb Lith V5 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Bronco Blueprint Neo M1 (Common) 15,000x credits

1x Barrel

1x Receiver

10x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Bronco Barrel Axi E2 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Bronco Receiver Lith C2 (Common) N/A N/A Euphona Blueprint Neo K1 (Common)

Neo L1 (Common) 15,000x credits

1x Barrel

1x Receiver

5x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Euphona Barrel Neo M1 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Euphona Receiver Axi E2 (Rare) N/A N/A Hikou Blueprint Neo R1 (Common) 15,000 credits

2x Hikou Pouch

2x Hikou Stars

8x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Available until 20th September 2018 Hikou Pouch Meso N6 (Common) N/A N/A Available until 20th September 2018 Hikou Stars Axi S3 (Common) N/A N/A Available until 20th September 2018 Lex Blueprint Lith V5 (Common)

Axi A2 (Uncommon) – Baro Ki’Teer 15,000x credits

1x Barrel

1x Receiver

10x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Lex Barrel Lith H2 (Common)

Lith T2 (Common)

Axi A2 (Common) – Baro Ki’Teer

Axi V7 (Common) N/A N/A Lex Receiver Meso D2 (Common)

Axi A2 (Common) – Baro Ki’Teer

Axi E2 (Common)

Axi V8 (Common) – Baro Ki’Teer N/A N/A Pyrana Blueprint Lith P1 (Rare) 15,000x credits

1x Barrel

1x Receiver

10x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Available from Prime Access for a limited time. Pyrana Barrel Neo V7 (Common) N/A N/A Available from Prime Access for a limited time. Pyrana Receiver Axi K3 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Available from Prime Access for a limited time.

Warframe Primes – melee weapons

Due to the number of parts, this table has been limited to show 10 entries. Please use the search functionality in order to find the part you’re looking for information about how to craft them. Note that this will be updated with all the currently available Prime melee weapons in the game and will be amended to feature up-to-date locations.

Melee Weapon Prime parts Void Relics to obtain Materials required Time taken to craft & rush cost Notes Ankyros Blueprint Lith B4 (Common) 15,000x credits

2x Blade

2x Gauntlet

10x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Available until 20th September 2018 Ankyros Blade Axi S3 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Available until 20th September 2018 Ankyros Gauntlet Neo R1 (Common) N/A N/A Available until 20th September 2018 Destreza Blueprint Neo B5 (Uncommon) 15,000x credits

1x Blade

1x Handle

10x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Available from Prime Access for a limited time. Destreza Handle Meso D2 (Rare) 15,000x credits

2x Bronco Prime

1x Link N/A Available from Prime Access for a limited time. Destreza Blade Axi O3 (Common) N/A N/A Available from Prime Access for a limited time. Fang Blueprint Meso T1 (Common)

Meso Z1 (Common) 15,000x credits

2x Blade

2x Handle Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Fang Blade Lith P1 (Common)

Neo S7 (Common) N/A N/A Fang Handle Lith Z1 (Common)

Axi A4 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Kogake Blueprint Axi V7 (Uncommon) 15,000x credits

2x Boot

2x Gauntlet

15x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Kogake Boot Axi A3 (Common) N/A N/A Kogake Gauntlet Neo K1 (Rare) N/A N/A Kronen Blueprint Neo L1 (Common)

Axi H3 (Common) 15,000x credits

2x Blade

2x Handle

15x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Kronen Blade Axi K3 (Rare) N/A N/A Kronen Handle Meso B2 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Nami Skyla Blueprint Axi L2 (Common)

Axi V7 (Common) 15,000x credits

2x Blade

2x Handle

15x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Nami Skyla Blade Neo N8 (Rare) N/A N/A Nami Skyla Handle Lith C2 (Uncommon)

Meso S7 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Orthos Blueprint Lith H2 (Uncommon) 15,000x credits

2x Blade

1x Handle

10x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Orthos Blade Lith B3 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Orthos Handle Axi L2 (Common) N/A N/A Scindo Blueprint Lith B4 (Uncommon) 15,000x credits

1x Blade

1x Handle

15x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Available until 20th September 2018 Scindo Blade Axi S3 (Rare) N/A N/A Available until 20th September 2018 Scindo Handle Meso N6 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Available until 20th September 2018 Silva & Aegis Blueprint Lith T2 (Uncommon)

Axi V7 (Uncommon) 20,000x credits

1x Blade

1x Guard

1x Hilt

10x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Silva & Aegis Blade Neo L1 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Silva & Aegis Guard Neo S7 (Rare) N/A N/A Silva & Aegis Hilt Meso B2 (Common)

Neo K1 (Common) N/A N/A Venka Blueprint Axi O3 (Uncommon) 15,000x credits

2x Blade

2x Gauntlet

15x Orokin Cell Time taken: 12 hours

Rush cost: 50 Platinum Venka Blade Lith C2 (Common)

Meso S7 (Common) N/A N/A Venka Gauntlet Axi V7 (Rare) N/A N/A

Warframe Primes – Companions & Sentinel weapons

Note that this will be updated with all the currently available Companions and Sentinel weapons in the game and will be amended to feature up-to-date locations.

Companion/Sentinel Weapon Prime parts Void Relics to obtain Materials required Time taken to craft & rush cost Notes Helios Blueprint Meso Z1 (Uncommon)

Neo K1 (Uncommon)

Neo M1 (Uncommon) 15,000x credits

1x Cerebrum

1x Carapace

1x Systems

6x Orokin Cell Time taken: 24 hours

Rush cost: 30 Platinum Companion Helios Cerebrum Lith H2 (Rare) N/A N/A Companion Helios Carapace Lith P1 (Common)

Neo S7 (Common)

Axi A3 (Common)

Axi H3 (Common) N/A N/A Companion Helios Systems Meso D2 (Uncommon) N/A N/A Companion Deconstructor Prime N/A N/A N/A Acquired automatically upon acquiring Helios Prime.

