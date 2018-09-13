The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Absolver goes into the mines for some nice new shoes this month

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

13th September 2018 / 10:18AM

Oh my, are you really wearing THAT to your big fight? You need a new scarf, mate. And those scruffy elbow pads will simply not do. Lucky for you, fashionable fighting game (f)Absolver is getting its free expansion in a couple of weeks, now with a proper release date. It’s coming out September 25, say developers Sloclap in a post on the PlayStation blog. This is the ‘Downfall’ expansion, which brings a new Bruce Lee inspired fighting style, and a randomly generated dungeon into which to delve and re-delve, in search of the perfect sleeveless murderblouse.

You’re off to the mines, see. It’s a new place for PvE biffers to gather or to go solo, with new enemy types and bosses inside called the “Corrupted”. The baddie AI has been “refined”, we’re told, and they have new special attacks to use against you. There’s also a big fella called Arcell who you’re pursuing for lore reasons. But basically, you’re going down into this randomly-generated set of chambers to beat people up and find some nice new sandals.

“Players will collect Gleam from infected Prospects and transform it into rewards in the form of experience and gear. The more Gleam you capture, the more powerful you become in your struggle to defeat the Corrupted, and eventually Arcell himself.”

This “Gleam” stuff seems like a PvE alternative to the other currencies in the game. “Crystals” are already earned by cracking the skulls of other players in PvP matces, and “Fragments” are earned by breaking down equipment and the like. In other words, facepunchers are getting a better way to grind some new gear without confronting the speedy demon kickers of the real world. Good. I hate real people.

There’s also the Faejin fighting style, which Sloclap say is based on the Jeet Kune Do of martial artist Bruce Lee.

“This new combat style is more complex than others,” they say, “and experienced Absolvers will need to balance the fluidly powered offense with different defensive abilities that shift with your stance.”

Please, Sloclap, don’t insult me. I can handle it. Just let me put on my good boots first.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Absolver

Decked

35

PSA: Absolver gets a free weekend

16

Absolver gets new mode and fighting style in September

8

Absolver's next free update channels the great Bruce Lee

15

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Wot I Think: Shadow Of The Tomb Raider

It looms large

218

Podcast: The bugs that make us laugh

Listen now, or we'll call the mammoths

1

Games set in the 1980s don't need to be painted in neon

It wasn't all karaoke and killing

10

Overwatch's Busan map is live/a joyful playground for hamsters

1