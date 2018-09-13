Free and paid episodic adventures will expand Assassin's Creed Odyssey after launch

Pseudo-historical stabventure Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is shaping up to be an enormous game right off the bat, but Ubisoft have plans to keep players coming back well into next year. Today, they unveiled their post-launch roadmap for the game.

Now confirmed, the season pass includes two episodic story arcs – one featuring an encounter with the original Hidden Blade-wielder, the other taking players to Atlantis, but there’s plenty of free goodies on the way too. Season pass owners will also get a remastered version of the kinda wonky Assassin’s Creed 3. Below, a video detailing everything planned so far.

Episodic adventures are the focus of Ubisoft’s plans for the game – at least thirteen of them. The season pass includes two packs of three episodes due to start in December and release every six weeks (give or take) after that. Launching in-between those are going to be seven free chapters – The Lost Tales Of Greece – filling out the existing Grecian landscapes with some additional stories and characters.

The first three paid Odyssey episodes – Legacy Of The First Blade – seems likely to feature Darius, the first man to go stab-happy with the iconic Hidden Blade. The second trio – The Fate Of Atlantis – looks like it’s leaning into the silly science-fantasy B-plot of the series, confirming that the mythological sunken city belonged to the hyper-advanced First Civilisation, who littered the world with techno-magical artefacts, holographic projectors and other much-sought plot MacGuffins.

Also free are daily and weekly assassination contracts. Big, tough ships and mercenary captains will pop up around the world, just begging to be sunk or stabbed. Hunting them down rewards you with a special currency that can be traded in for some especially fancy equipment. It’s similar to the contracts in Assassin’s Creed Origins, but with more naval combat. Ubisoft also tease battles against mythological beasties coming post-launch, including what appears to be a cyclops and medusa, although no timeframe is given for those. A New Game Plus mode is also planned.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey launches on October 5th. The regular edition of the game will cost £50/€60/$60, while the Gold edition (including the season pass and Assassin’s Creed 3 remaster) costs £84/€100/$100. Both are on Steam, Humble and the Ubisoft store. The first season pass episode is due for release in December, and the second arc begins “Spring 2019”.