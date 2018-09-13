Podcast: The bugs that make us laugh

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hello, we’ve just released an update for the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show. There were quite a few bugs and gltches in it before. But we’ve cleaned up the code and fixed several issues. Mammoths no longer fall from the sky during the intro music, for example. And we’ve sorted out the rat issue. We are still working on the duplicate Alices, however. It’s a known issue, but we can’t figure it out.

Alice Liguori of the video squad joins us to say hello, and to talk about the bodily glitching of the Sims. Alice Bell tells us about a rude Wyvern who keeps interrupting a romance scene in Dragon Age: Inquisition. And Brendan tests our bug knowledge with a patch notes quiz.

But we’ve also been playing games, because that’s our job. We chat about the duplicity of SpyParty, the doctoring of Two Point Hospital and the ghost-chatting of Unavowed.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Also fixed: music is now by Jack de Quidt and not just 60 seconds of horse noises.

Links:

Lydia of Skyrim is a curse

Mammoths from heaven

Fallout New Vegas doctor has a case of the headspins

Oblivion’s paintbrush lets you build staircases

The Sims are strange beings

The WWE Live referee with a twisted body

Red Dead Redemption’s weird animal people include a donkey lady

And a cougar man

And a horse pilot

Kanye the Wyvern interrupts a roantic moment in Dragon Age: Inquisition

Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines has an unofficial patch to get rid of bugs

Fraser’s Spy Party early access review

Nic Rueben’s Two Point Hospital review

John’s Unavowed review

Skate 3’s kickflipping corpses

Does a typo correction fix Aliens: Colonial Marines?

You should be playing… Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture

Reader responses on Twitter

….and Facebook