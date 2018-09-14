Best PC gaming deals of the week – September 14th 2018

I hope you like tech because this week’s roundup of the best PC gaming deals of the week is filled to the veritable brim with various bits of electronic wizardry. That said, there’s still space for games themselves – particularly if you’ve been wanting to dip into Metal Gear Solid V, Vampyr, or even get yourself a copy of Overwatch if you’ve somehow managed to avoid it until now.

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. With that, let the feast of deals begin.

UK & US Deals

Moody, blood-tinged, ye olde England style RPG Vampyr is up for grabs at GamersGate, with an extra discount when you enter the code LONDON at checkout. That’ll bring the price of the Steam version down to £31.72 / $35.24 for a limited time.

Vampyr on PC (Steam) for £31.72 / $35.24 using code LONDON from GamersGate

The Summer Sale over at the Humble Store is drawing to a close this weekend, but the site has brought back all of its discounts for one last weekend in what the site is calling the “Summer Sale Encore”.

Among the range, you’ll find Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain for £3.64, Doom for £7.49, A Hat in Time for £13.79, Rainbow Six Siege for £13.99, Hollow Knight for £7.25, Final Fantasy XV for £17.49, and more besides.

Summer Sale Encore from Humble Store

The Humble Unity Bundle offers up a whopping $1593 worth of games, software and assets for $15. The games included were all created with Unity and the assets and programs included are designed for Unity users of all levels in order to help you get a leg up. Here’s what you’ll be getting.

Pay $1 or more

Oxenfree

AER Memories of Old

Inventory Pro

UFPS: Ultimate FPS

FlowCanvas

Pay more than the average

Wasteland 2 Director’s Cut

The Final Station

Last Day of June

Realistic Effects Pack 4

Ultimate Game Music Collection

GameFlow

Pay $15 (about £11.68) or more

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun

Discover Unity Game Development – From Zero to 12 Games

uMMORPG

Heroic Fantasy Creatures Full Pack Volume 1

Universal Sound FX

Gaia

Pay what you want for the Humble Unity Bundle

GamesPlanet is celebrating the launch of Dying Light’s own Battle Royale mode, Bad Blood, with a nice discount. You can pick up the Dying Light Bad Blood Founder’s Pack for £14.69 right now.

Dying Light Bad Blood Founder’s Pack on PC (Steam) for £14.69 from GamesPlanet

Time for a brand new Humble Monthly offering! This time around, signing up to the Humble Monthly for $12 / £10 will get you instant access to a copy of Overwatch, with a stack of other games headed your way on October 5th. Worth noting that a copy of Overwatch for $12 means this is the cheapest way to get a copy of the game since it launched.

Overwatch for £10 / $12 from Humble Monthly

UK Deals

Until this week, I was unaware that sticks of RAM could come with RGB lighting, but here we are. Currently, you can get a 16GB set of 3000MHz, Corsair branded RAM for £156.19, its cheapest price around.

Corsair RGB RAM 16GB 3000Mhz for £156.19 from Amazon UK

Saving £350 on a laptop is a pretty big thing – though, when that laptop happens to be a 2017 MacBook Pro, you know it’ll still cost you a pretty penny. Such is the case this week at PC World, where you can grab a 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar for £1399, a saving of £350 off its previous price.

MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar for £1399 from PC World

Directly through Dell, this 24-inch gaming monitor (the S2417DG) features G-Sync, a 165 MHz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and a discount that takes the price down to £364.38 from its original £596 price tag.

Dell 24-inch gaming monitor for £364.38 from Dell

Logitech’s MX Master mouse is one of the most highly regarded wireless mouses – mices – mice around, whether you’re using it for regular computer work or gaming. You can pick one of these up at a discount this week, as it’s down to just shy of £45 at Amazon.

Logitech MX Master wireless mouse for £44.51 from Amazon UK

US Deals

This 304-page hardcover retrospective book covers the history and background behind the Street Fighter franchise, as well as three art prints and even a papercraft model. The whole set is discounted to $53.05 this week, down from its usual $99.

Undisputed Street Fighter Deluxe Edition 30th Anniversary Retrospective hardcover book for $53.05 from Amazon US

Xbox One wireless controllers! You can use them on Xbox One consoles, you can use them on Windows PCs! There are probably other uses as well – and right now, you can save up to $10 off a range of them (including that fancy new Phantom Black edition) at Amazon.

Save up to $10 Xbox One Wireless Controllers from Amazon US

Should you be one of those PC gamers that like your aspect ratios to be of the more extreme variety, you can head to BuyDig, use the code SAVE65 and pick up this 29-inch LG Ultrawide monitor for $184 for a limited time.

LG 29-inch Ultrawide Full HD IPS monitor for $184 using code SAVE65 from BuyDig

VPN services are useful for a variety of things – including many legal uses, you heathens – and right now, using the code GET75OFF, you can get yourself a two-year subscription to NordVPN (reportedly one of the most popular VPN services around) for $72.

Two-year NordVPN subscription for $72 using code GET75OFF from NordVPN

If you’re in need of a storage space upgrade, you can get yourself one of Samsung’s 860 Evo internal SSDs right now with a nice discount from Amazon. A 500GB model will cost you $107.99 at the moment, its cheapest price historically.

Samsung 860 Evo 500GB M.2 Internal SSD for $125.33 from Amazon US

LG’s stunning OLED 4K sets are some of the best televisions money can buy right now, and you can pick up the company’s 2018 55-inch model at its cheapest US price so far, down to $1499.99 at Massdrop.

LG 55-inch B8 OLED 4K TV for $1499.99 from Massdrop

The Kindle Voyage, tragically, has been discontinued. The mid-range Kindle features capacitive touch buttons to turn pages and a slimline design that’s a lot closer to the original Kindle than the more extreme Kindle Oasis’ redesign. If you want to grab one of these before they go away for good, your best chance is to pick up a refurbished model for $120 while you can.

Kindle Voyage Refurbished for $119.99 from Amazon US

While stocks last, you can save $100 on the price of this ASUS 15.6-inch gaming laptop that comes equipped with an 8th-gen Intel i5 processor, Geforce GTX 1050, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSHD, all for $669.

ASUS TUF gaming laptop GTX 1050 8RB for $699 from Amazon US

CyberLink’s rather drily named Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe software will – shockingly enough – allow you to record your screen at any point, be it during gameplay, desktop or whatever other nefarious things you want to record. You can get it, along with a copy of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for $40.98 this week at NewEgg.

CyberLink Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe with PUBG for $40.98 from NewEgg

Okay, we're done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices, and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted.

