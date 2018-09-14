The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Dieselpunk gun-fu JRPG Resonance Of Fate might be coming to PC

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

14th September 2018 / 7:49PM

Pull up a chair, and let me tell you about a little game by Tri-Ace called Resonance Of Fate. Almost a decade old now, it never really made much of a splash on the PS3 and Xbox 360 – a real shame, as it’s so bizarre and creative that to describe it as a JRPG feels like doing it a disservice. It’s the genre-savvy story of three gunslingers for hire, making ends meet in the dieselpunk clockwork arcology they call home, spending their pay on high-fashion outfits to accentuate their acrobatic combat style.

Why mention this? According to a 16+ rating recently given to it by Germany’s USK ratings board, it’s coming to PC and PS4. Below, the old launch trailer, and why you should care.

While Tri-Ace are famous for experimenting with JRPG fundamentals (see Valkyrie Profile’s blend of combo-based combat and platforming), nothing else is quite like Resonance Of Fate. It’s an RPG where successful planning in combat results in your enemy being juggled helplessly in the air while your party literally run circles around them, utterly invincible. It’s a game where you can equip seven sniper scopes on a pistol to make it faster to aim. It’s a game where the world map needs to be assembled through Tetris-like blocks made of colour-coded hexagons.

Resonance Of Fate wasn’t without fault – while genre-savvy, there’s perhaps not enough meat on its narrative bones to justify its length. Its trio of protagonists are aware there’s big things afoot, but actively avoid getting involved until late into the game. It’s also notorious for its steep learning curve, with some players even dying on their way to the tutorial arena thanks to an unlucky random encounter. Still, to this day there’s never been anything quite like it. To hear that it’s PC-bound? Well, it deserves a second chance, or so I reckon.

While we’ve no idea when this will be fully announced, Gematsu have spotted that official Japanese character Twitter accounts have sprung back to life today. Apropos of nothing, Tri-Ace are also due to announce something new at the Tokyo Game Show next week – wonder what that could be?

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

World-hopping minecrafty MMO Boundless has dug its way out of early access

1

Jurassic World Evolution patch adds more sandbox options and a high-stakes Challenge Mode

Blizzard are hiring for a yet-unannounced and possibly first-person mystery game

Shadow of the Tomb Raider graphics performance: How to get the best settings for your PC

Beyond a shadow of a doubt

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

World-hopping minecrafty MMO Boundless has dug its way out of early access

1

Jurassic World Evolution patch adds more sandbox options and a high-stakes Challenge Mode

Dieselpunk gun-fu JRPG Resonance Of Fate might be coming to PC

4

Blizzard are hiring for a yet-unannounced and possibly first-person mystery game