The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
48

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

14th September 2018 / 1:00PM

The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example,  A1, A2, A3, A4, B4 is a possible cluster, unlike C1, C2, C3, C4, D5.

To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

’30 Things Wot You Might Find Inside the Arctic or Antarctic Circle’ missing vowels foxer

1. NORGE (Stugle, Little_Crow)
2. IGLOO (Peralph)
3. BAY OF WHALES (Stugle, phlebas)
4. TWIN OTTER (Little_Crow)
5. EXTERNSTEINE (chuckieegg)
6. HOOSH (ylla)
7. KUNLUN STATION (phlebas)
8. IOREK BYRNISON (Little_Crow)
9. TOGGLING HARPOON (phlebas)
10. THE THING FROM ANOTHER WORLD (Stugle)
11. MUKTUK (AFKAMC)
12. VIVIAN FUCHS (phlebas, Stugle)
13. PRESSURE RIDGE (Stugle)
14. LEOPOLD AND ASTRID COAST (Stugle)
15. FROSTBITE (Peralph)
16. PANCAKE ICE (Stugle)
17. CHINSTRAP PENGUIN (phlebas)
18. SHINJI KAZAMA (Little_Crow)
19. IVORY GULL (Little_Crow)
20. PARHELIC CIRCLE (phlebas)
21. ANTARCTIC SNOW CRUISER (Stugle, Little_Crow)
22. INEXPRESSIBLE ISLAND (Little_Crow, phlebas)
23. WEDDELL SEAL (Stugle)
24. ALEXANDER NESTEROV (AFKAMC, phlebas)
25. SANTA’S WORKSHOP (Rorschach617)
26. BALL’S ANTARCTIC TUNDRA BEETLE (phlebas, AFKAMC)
27. EREBUS CRYSTAL (phlebas)
28. BUST OF LENIN (Stugle)
29. EVIDENCE OF GLOBAL WARMING (Little_Crow, Stugle)
30. OBERSTEN (skink74)

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (48)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The winner of the EGX Jam is... Fingerolympics!

What really happened to B.J. Blazkowicz?

War. What is it good for?

9

Nvidia RTX 2080 and RTX 2080Ti: Turing's best features explained

There's a lot more to Nvidia's Turing GPU than just ray-tracing

2

The Flare Path: Fragments

This and that

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The winner of the EGX Jam is... Fingerolympics!

What really happened to B.J. Blazkowicz?

War. What is it good for?

9

Nvidia RTX 2080 and RTX 2080Ti: Turing's best features explained

There's a lot more to Nvidia's Turing GPU than just ray-tracing

2

The Flare Path: Fragments

This and that

3