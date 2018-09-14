The 25 pictures in a cluster foxer are arranged in 5 discretely/discreetly themed clusters. Pictures in a particular cluster must be cardinally contiguous to be valid. For example, A1, A2, A3, A4, B4 is a possible cluster, unlike C1, C2, C3, C4, D5.

To fully defox today’s enlargeable puzzle identify the themes and constituent images of all five clusters.

* * *

SOLUTIONS

’30 Things Wot You Might Find Inside the Arctic or Antarctic Circle’ missing vowels foxer

1. NORGE (Stugle, Little_Crow)

2. IGLOO (Peralph)

3. BAY OF WHALES (Stugle, phlebas)

4. TWIN OTTER (Little_Crow)

5. EXTERNSTEINE (chuckieegg)

6. HOOSH (ylla)

7. KUNLUN STATION (phlebas)

8. IOREK BYRNISON (Little_Crow)

9. TOGGLING HARPOON (phlebas)

10. THE THING FROM ANOTHER WORLD (Stugle)

11. MUKTUK (AFKAMC)

12. VIVIAN FUCHS (phlebas, Stugle)

13. PRESSURE RIDGE (Stugle)

14. LEOPOLD AND ASTRID COAST (Stugle)

15. FROSTBITE (Peralph)

16. PANCAKE ICE (Stugle)

17. CHINSTRAP PENGUIN (phlebas)

18. SHINJI KAZAMA (Little_Crow)

19. IVORY GULL (Little_Crow)

20. PARHELIC CIRCLE (phlebas)

21. ANTARCTIC SNOW CRUISER (Stugle, Little_Crow)

22. INEXPRESSIBLE ISLAND (Little_Crow, phlebas)

23. WEDDELL SEAL (Stugle)

24. ALEXANDER NESTEROV (AFKAMC, phlebas)

25. SANTA’S WORKSHOP (Rorschach617)

26. BALL’S ANTARCTIC TUNDRA BEETLE (phlebas, AFKAMC)

27. EREBUS CRYSTAL (phlebas)

28. BUST OF LENIN (Stugle)

29. EVIDENCE OF GLOBAL WARMING (Little_Crow, Stugle)

30. OBERSTEN (skink74)