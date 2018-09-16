The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
7

Papers, Please dev’s next game, Return Of The Obra Dinn, due this autumn

Jay Castello

Contributor

16th September 2018 / 1:00PM

The developer behind Papers, Please, Lucas Pope, has released a new trailer for upcoming monochrome mystery game Return Of The Obra Dinn. It’s coming this autumn, and will see players take on the role of an insurance adjustor who must investigate when an abandoned ship floats into harbour after being thought lost at sea. Take a peek below:

It certainly looks distinctive, but that sound design is what’s really piqued my interest. That, and what better mystery is there than a ship disappearing? Well, one that eventually returns without its crew, of course. Plus, you get a book called “a catalogue of adventure & tragedy” and a bunch of old maps and diagrams to look at. I’m very excited.

If you just can’t wait to dive in and get hands-on with the magic pocketwatch that’ll let you investigate the strange fates of the sailors through flashbacks, there’s a demo available from a couple of years ago. Though, a word of warning: Pope says it’s “not meant to be a proper demo of the final product, but it’s probably safe to extrapolate from.”

Return of the Obra Dinn doesn’t have a fixed release date yet, though the trailer says it’ll be, quote, “autumn 1818.” Until it washes up on our shores, you can find more information on its official website.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (7)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Papers, Please Dev's Obra Dinn Returns In New Demo

10

Dinn Roamin': Papers Please Dev's New Game Has A Demo

14

Return of Lucas Pope, Return of the Obra Dinn

24

DevLog Watch: Tim Cosmonaut, Path To The Sky, More

14

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Take a wander through dozens of artworks in The Zium Garden

The Culling returns in free-to-play form

1

Papers, Please dev’s next game, Return Of The Obra Dinn, due this autumn

7

The Sunday Papers

Read more

51