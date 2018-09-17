The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
24

Have You Played... Tomb Raider: Legend?

A Tomb Raider with a sense of humour?

John Walker

Senior Editor

17th September 2018 / 3:30PM

Featured post

As the latest Lara trilogy reaches its end, it seems a good moment to cast one’s mind back to the beginning of the previous one. Because crikey it was good.

Tomb Raider: Legend was Crystal Dynamics first go with Tomb Raider, and they absolutely nailed it. The series had a three-year break after the catastrophic disaster of Angel Of Darkness, Eidos handing over the reigns to the long-established creators of the Soul Reaver games (and let’s not forget Gex: The Gecko, please), to see if it could be redeemed.

CD’s brilliant approach was to re-humanise Lara, without feeling the need to torture her. How times changed. Giving her a couple of chums who would banter over her in-ear radio, they understood that Tomb Raider was at its best when it was about solving enormous puzzles and leaping about like an impossible gymnast. So they did that, in (for 2006) breathtaking graphics. Ooh, that first time I saw the waterfall.

Plus it had that scene set in a Cornish King Arthur tourist trap museum, which remains one of the funniest sequences in any game. Imagine that: a Tomb Raider game having a sense of humour. Oh, I’ve gotten all wistful now.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (24)

Who am I?

John Walker

Senior Editor

One of the original co-founders of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, I'm now a senior editor and hero of humanity. Old and special.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

How to save Tomb Raider: A proposal for where the series should go next

Escaping Croft

34

10 PC games we're still looking forward to in 2018

Don't let us down

4

Hoverboard races, future punk, revamped melee and the shape of Warframe to come

2

Thriker! FIFA 19 demo released

2

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

10 PC games we're still looking forward to in 2018

Don't let us down

4

Hoverboard races, future punk, revamped melee and the shape of Warframe to come

2

Thriker! FIFA 19 demo released

2

How to save Tomb Raider: A proposal for where the series should go next

Escaping Croft

34