The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Steam Charts: Reshuffle Edition

Shadow Of Their Former Self Charts

John Walker

Senior Editor

17th September 2018 / 1:33PM

Featured post It might actually be the most graphically impressive game I've ever seen. Almost a shame, as it makes the much better Spider-Man look a bit shoddy when played at the same time.

Take last week’s Steam Charts, give them a little shuffle, and then breathe out a long, despondent sigh. Oh, and then entirely randomly add an Early Access racing sim. And then start sighing again, and never, ever stop.

10. Dragon Quest XI: Echoes Of An Elusive Age – Digital Edition Of Light

I demand fully cogent explanations of the functioning of gravity in any game with floating islands.

I shall be honest with you: I’ve never played a Dragon Quest game. In fact, I’m so utterly uninformed about Dragon Quest games that I’ve really no idea if I want to know anything about them. I tend not to enjoy JRPGs because their emphasis on infinite blather and fiddly battles doesn’t tick the boxes in my giant What I Want From An RPG wallchart. What I want is pretty much Divinity: Original Sin 2, or Dragon Age: Origins. I disappoint you this way.

However! I did once review Dragon Quest Heroes: Rocket Slime on DS! I rather liked it! So now you have to like me again. But I suspect you will like Noa much more, because she has a clue what she’s talking about in this impressions video:

9. Grand Theft Auto V

GTA V's cutscenes offer some real highlights.

What’s Another Thing You Could Buy Instead Of GTA V Again?

This inflatable chicken outfit

8. Two Point Hospital

Oh, is it a Twin Peaks reference?

Did you know that the “chlorine smell” or chlorine is in fact not the smell of chlorine at all? Chlorine is in fact pretty much odourless. The smell of swimming pools that’s so familiar, so evocative, is in fact dichloramine. Do you know how you get dichloramine? You combine chlorine with wee wee.

Yup, that smell you love is in fact the smell of urea, and if you don’t believe me, watch this. Or if you’re inclined to learn anything about Two Point Hospital, watch this:

6. Assestto Corsa Competizione

Red cars go fastest because red light refracts through space-time at a more aerodynamic angle.

Crikey. This one came out of the blue. I mean, almost – of course the all-seeing simulated eye of Tim Stone spotted it last month (tricking me into thinking it was going to be a lot more exciting than it is, with his snarky remarks about flamethrowers).

What it is is yet another super-serious racing sim, which looks absolutely astonishingly detailed, and miserably dull. I’m sure it’s lovely.

5. NBA 2K19

I think if I were licensing my likeness to a game, I'd insist on less sweat and a post-pubescent beard.

Well ha-dee-ha. A week ago I pointed out that every year everyone hates the garbled mess of the NBA 2K games, and yet every year you idiots spend £40 on a copy before it’s finished in your droves. And guess what?! Everyone on Steam hates it.

According to angry reviewers there’s rife cheating going on in multiplayer, it’s replete with the usual collection of bugs, and despite the enormous entry fee, it’s packed with requests for microtransactions. So yay pre-ordering! Keep doing it! It’s working out so well!

4. SCUM

Backpacking Simulator 2019

You know how when one game gets super-successful, and loads of other games start copying it? You’ll remember when it was Minecraft, and suddenly everyone felt the creative urge to make their games out of low-res cubes and involve mining. Or of course the Evil Soup Custard games like Plunkbat, then Fortnite, and now CODBlopsRoyale. One might even argue it could apply to DayZ, Rust, Ark and, you know, Scum.

But what I’m hoping is that the success of SCUM, deposed from the top spot this week but still clearly shifting bucketloads, means the sort of zeitgeisty copying I could really get behind: this copying from Ark leading to so many more games featuring pooing. I want poo in everything! FPS games where you have to pick up health, and also pause to squat out some botty-pudding. XCOM-likes but you have to use an action point every few turns to drop a deuce behind a wall. And survival games! Come ON survival games! You’re already making us eat 392 meals a day, now we need the epic shits to match.

Everyone, keep buying SCUM, let’s make this happen.

3. Monster Hunter: World

I said I’d do it if you keep buying this. Two songs a week it is. First up, since I’m indulging myself, one of my favourite songs of all time, The Mountain Goats’ Woke Up New:

2. Plunkbat

And here’s a live version of David Karsten Daniels’ amazing Falling Down:

1 & 7. Shadow Of The Tomb Raider

Lara begins every day with a refreshing petrol swim.

Well, you know what, in the end I’m quite pleased it’s done well. We had a bit of a scrape with this one, the review code in such a state that I eventually couldn’t play at all. But then a day one patch fixed all the most serious issues, and the most fun entry in Tomb Raider in a decade.

I reviewed it last week, and then re-wrote that review to reflect the technical improvements (although left in how it’s a grim ol’ mess of racist tropes). And lovely Matthew played it for 290,203 hours to create you this!

The Steam Charts are compiled via Steam’s internal charts of the highest grossing games on Steam over the previous week.

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

John Walker

Senior Editor

One of the original co-founders of Rock, Paper, Shotgun, I'm now a senior editor and hero of humanity. Old and special.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Steam Charts: Fwd: Fwd: Fwd: Edition

From: Aunty Jill

48

Traditionalist JRPG Dragon Quest 11: Echoes Of An Elusive Age is out on PC

19

Dragon Quest XI is bringing the grandpa of JRPGs to PC

19

What are we all playing this weekend?

WELL?

82

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Reviewed: Shadows of the Tomb Raider

The angle of darkness

3

Steam Charts: Reshuffle Edition

Shadow Of Their Former Self Charts

1

Alan Wake TV show is in the works

3

Skeletal Dance Party bops out this Halloween