Dangen Entertainment storm BitSummit with a bevy of tasty trailers

Little publisher Dangen Entertainment landed at BitSummit in Tokyo yesterday with a swarm of exciting trailers in tow. Among their lineup at the Japanese event was the freshly announced Minoria (latest from the creators of the excellent Momodora series) and Thunder Force-inspired shmup Devil Engine.

They also had trailers for speedy platformer Renaine and its sizzling soundtrack, NES-styled fantasy adventure Astalon: Tears Of The Earth plus a new look at tribute brawler The TakeOver. Check out all of these below, and crank up your volume – there’s some good tunes.

Minoria – Bombservice



Renaine – Octosoft



Astalon: Tears Of The Earth – LABSworks



Devil Engine – Protoculture Games



The TakeOver – Pelikan13



And this was just their fresh trailer lineup. Dangen are also due to publish Team Sorcerobe’s delightful dungeon-pummeler Fight Knight (publisher page here) and Brave Earth: Prologue (page here), a Castlevania-ish platformer from I Wanna Be The Guy developer Kayinworks. It’s surprising to see so many games I’m excited for assembled under a single banner – Dangen are clearly doing something right. Either that, or they’re reading my mind.