Have You Played... Rayman 2: The Great Escape?

Hold your tongue

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

19th September 2018 / 3:30PM

I’ll always remember Rayman 2: The Great Escape as a deeply strange alien world. Anyone could be around the next corner, from a friendly sea monster who’d let you water-ski on them to a terrifying robo-pirate (I was only little). All of them, though, would mutter away in subtitled gibberish I deemed integral to their alienness.

I just found out the PlayStation version gave everyone English voices. WTF.

I thought that heresy didn’t appear until Rayman 3, but nope, here it is. A layer of ghastly intelligibility pasted over a world I’m still intimately familiar with after a decade and a half. Lord knows how many times I played through it, back when a game had to last me months on end.

I’m watching a playthrough, and the Teensies sound like insufferable pricks from a knock-off TV puppet show. Any moment now they’re going to break into a dance that’s supposed to teach me the value of sharing.

I should probably look past this flummoxing discovery and actually say something about the game. I’m fairly sure its capacity to surprise wasn’t down to the fact that I was a child who saw wonder wherever he looked. At one point a swamp monster offers you a heap of gold and, if you take it, Rayman is teleported to an island surrounded by heaps of money – then the credits roll.

It’s a cracking adventure. But English has taken over enough of the world already.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

