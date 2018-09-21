Best PC gaming deals of the week – September 21st 2018

Coming to you live from the EGX 2018 show floor, this very special edition of this week’s best PC gaming deals has traversed the dodgy wifi in order to come straight to your eyes. Let’s get to the deals before the internet disappears, shall we?

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

UK & US Deals

Humble is offering up a big ol’ bundle – filled with a whole lot of classic Sega games – to benefit SpecialEffect in time for the One Special Day charity event later this month. Here’s what you’ll get:

Pay $1 or more

Streets of Rage

Crazy Taxi

Binary Domain

OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood

Pay more than the average

Surgeon Simulator Anniversary Edition

GRID 2

Alpha Protocol

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

Pay $9 (about £6.85) or more

Stronghold Crusader 2

Guardian’s of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series

Pay what you want for the Humble One Special Day Bundle

Frozen Synapse 2 is finally out and it’s everything I wanted it to be – by which I mean, I’m going to lose a significant portion of my life to it over the coming weeks. If you want to get involved, the strategy ‘em up game is down to £19.07 / $23.97 over at Green Man Gaming.

Frozen Synapse 2 on PC (Steam) for £19.07 / $23.97 from Green Man Gaming

Aspyr’s catalogue of games resides firmly in the ‘atmospheric / gritty / moody’ area of things and you can pick up both Layers of Fear and Observer (which has Rutger Hauer in it, by the way), for £30.99 / $39.99 right now, via a special bundle at Humble.

Layers of Fear and Observer for £30.99 / $39.99 from Humble Store

Voidu’s extra 20 per cent off offer is still live, where entering the code PLAYHARDER will get you that extra discount off any game of your choosing, with big games included like Yakuza 0, Two Point Hospital, and more.

Extra 20% off using code PLAYHARDER from Voidu

Fanatical’s current offering – Bundle Blast – is an ever-shifting rotation of game bundles, with big discounts on a range of titles, including some brand new releases. This is probably a good one to bookmark and come back to regularly.

Bundle Blast offers from Fanatical

Time for a brand new Humble Monthly offering! This time around, signing up to the Humble Monthly for $12 / £10 will get you instant access to a copy of Overwatch, with a stack of other games headed your way on October 5th. Worth noting that a copy of Overwatch for $12 means this is the cheapest way to get a copy of the game since it launched.

Overwatch for £10 / $12 from Humble Monthly

UK Deals

Not satisfied with bringing back the overly massive original Xbox ‘Duke’ controller design with its third-party controller earlier this year, the company has released a crystal green variant, available to order right this very moment.

Hyperkin Duke Xbox controller (Green Edition) for £69.99 from Amazon UK

This LG gaming monitor is a 27-inch model equipped with a 240Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and FreeSync capabilities. If all that wasn’t enough for you, you’ll also be saving £110 by buying it this week. Which is nice.

LG 27-inch gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate for £289.97 from LaptopsDirect

The price of solid-state drives has, as of late, come down quite a bit. Gone are the days of a 500GB costing upwards of £200, now you can get yourself a 960GB SSD from SanDisk for £146. At least you can while stock lasts.

SanDisk Plus 960GB SSD for £145.47 from Amazon UK

Nvidia’s weird little boxy boy, the Shield TV, is a system designed to be a moderately powered PC gaming style setup for your living room. It comes with a remote (for TV things), a controller (for game things) and is discounted to £155 currently, if it sounds like your kind of thing.

Nvidia Shield TV with remote and controller for £154.99 from Amazon UK

While no longer a complete collection of everything X-Files related, you can pick up the Blu-ray box set that comprises the entire original run of the show – seasons 1-9 – at its lowest ever price of £59.99 right now.

X-Files Seasons 1-9 Collector’s Blu-ray box set for £59.99 from Amazon UK

US Deals

Remember the first Matrix movie? Before all of the sequels and marketing and movie-tie-in games and over-enthusiastic hype kind of ruined the series, there was the original movie – a derivative but slick cyberpunk action thing that’s now available in 4K for under $18.

The Matrix 4K Blu-ray for $17.96 from Amazon US

While not always necessarily a pleasant game to, you know, look at – aesthetically speaking – the art of Dark Souls 3 is definitely one of the more striking and distinct styles in modern video games. The Design Works series takes a deep dive into the artwork and ideas behind the series and the third installment is up for order now, costing $45.

Dark Souls 3 Design Works hardcover for $44.99 from Amazon US

Okay, we're done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices, and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted.

