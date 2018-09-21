Cod Blops 4 reducing timed exclusivity for post-launch content, but not removing it

Activision have announced that they’ll stop being absolute gits brandishing birds akimbo at Call Of Duty’s PC players, and settle for merely flicking a single V at us while blowing raspberries. After years of DLC being exclusive to one console or another for thirty days (hitting PC and the other after that absurd delay), they now say that post-launch content for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 will only be exclusive to PlayStation for seven days before coming to PC. Hooray? Great? Thanks?

They revealed the new, shorter exclusivity period in a blog post about post-launch content yesterday. The plans include classic Cod Blops map Nuketown returning once again in November, a new character coming in December, expansions and new modes for the Blackout battle royale, and seasonal and special events on top of it all. All of which we’ll get late cos they’re businesspals with Sony.

The blog post explained that “all the playable content coming to the Black Ops universe following launch will land seven days early on PS4, including new specialists and maps, as well as seasonal events. After seven days, all new playable content will come to other platforms.”

Obviously this is presented as good news for PlayStationeers, and to heck with the rest of us.

Sure, seven days is less than thirty, but waiting seven days still sucks. Do remember that Cod Blops 4 charges an extra £30 to get post-launch content in its season pass – and this year it won’t even have the option to buy DLC separately.

While many publishers are trying to make post-launch content friendlier, often offering updates for free while selling skins and cosmetic doodads, Activision are still clinging to models that have sucked for players for years.

I have heard decent things about Blackout and am half-tempted (I only had time for one round in the open beta), but I’m not about to pay £50 for a game plus £30 for a season pass only to have additions intentionally delayed for exclusivity deals.