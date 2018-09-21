The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
6

Farming Simulator 19 bwamp-bwamps a new trailer

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

21st September 2018 / 2:25PM

Y’remember when folks were making Farming Simulator videos set to pounding electronic music, then irony slipped and loads of people realised they actually quite liked virtual harvesting? It might seem one of those folks has ended up working on the game, going by a new official trailer for Farming Simulator 19 which oontch-oontch-bwamp-bwamped out today. Turns out, yep, I still find that juxtaposition funny, and still when it’s meant earnestly, so here’s me sharing the video with you. Check out the hot cotton action below.

Heck yeah that’s where cotton comes from. That crop is one of this year’s additions, along with rideable horses (OH HELL YES) and John Deere tractors.

I had been fascinated to read that Farming Simulator’s makers have considered the ethics of licensing brands, wary of pesticides and companies like Monsanto. Then commenter “thenevernow” pointed out that John Deere use DRM to control repairs and upgrades and well then that’s certainly something and oh dear I now see the fight is going poorly for farmers. What a wonder the modern world is.

Farming Simulator 19 is due to launch for Windows and Mac on November 20th, hitting Steam priced at £30/€35/$35. It’s made by Giants Software and published by Focus Home Interactive and oh my god I’ve just seen this banner on its Steam page:

Chuffin’ A.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Farming Simulator 19 and the ethics of pesticide brands

11

Farming Simulator 19 announced, with shiny new horses

5

The Endless Mission defies exact genre but you can change gravity in it

Luck Dragon unconfirmed

Be expendable in parodic platform RPG Underhero, out now with a demo

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Endless Mission defies exact genre but you can change gravity in it

Luck Dragon unconfirmed

Be expendable in parodic platform RPG Underhero, out now with a demo

Cod Blops 4 reducing timed exclusivity for post-launch content, but not removing it

Amnesia: The Dark Descent adding Hard Mode for hard nuts

8