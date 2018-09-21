The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
11

Have You Played... Orwell?

Big brother is always watching

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

21st September 2018 / 3:30PM

Featured post The Orwell operative is comparing Cassandra Watergate's social media profile to her Orwell profile to find any filthy criminal activity.

Orwell is a cautionary tale that invokes the themes of 1984, and certainly sounds like nightmare material for the 21st century. I’m pretty sure it resembles something from the mind of Charlie Brooker, creator of Black Mirror. An adventure game set entirely in the “Orwell OS”, worth playing right through to the outcome, whatever that may be.

It puts you in the role of an operative for a new institution designed to keep the peace by infiltrating social media accounts, tapping into instant messages, and examining every aspect of a person’s digital life. Our tenure as an Orwell agent begins with a terrorist incident – an explosion in the middle of a bustling street in which many were killed. You are investigating a suspect known to the authorities who was seen at the scene of the crime. As you delve into her social media account, a wider picture begins to unravel.

Since many of the clues can contradict each other, you need to choose which seems more relevant. This means your interpretation of the facts can either prevent or cause more catastrophes to occur. Meaningful choices are rare in games, but Orwell has every choice matter greatly. Multiple endings and chapter outcomes encourage you to replay for a wider picture. It gets weird when the people you’re snooping on start reacting to the things you’re doing.

The Orwell operator has flagged a credit card as stolen. Chat window has a conversation between suspect and suspect's boyfriend about the card being declined.

It’s not very long, the five chapters that originally released episodically take only a few hours in all. But the web of information that unravelled before me when I first played was fascinating and captivating. Not everything you see on the internet is what it seems and this game definitely made me see the internet in a very different light.

The second season – Orwell: Ignorance is Strength – has now finished. It introduces concepts that are thought-provoking in today’s world of fake news and misinformation. It’s an important game that highlights the value of being aware of what is said on the internet, and how that can be interpreted.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (11)

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Orwell - Ignorance Is Strength Chapter 1

9

Wot I Think: Mainlining

Complain-lining

10

Wot I Think: Orwell

Down And Out In Bonton And Parges

22

Surveillance 'em up Orwell is free for keepsies right now

6

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Hyperspace Delivery Service enters early access and looks like ALL the DOS space adventures

1

Fortnite's sixth season kicks off on September 27th, now with a bouncy lake

The Endless Mission defies exact genre but you can change gravity in it

Luck Dragon unconfirmed

1

Be expendable in parodic platform RPG Underhero, out now with a demo

4