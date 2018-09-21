The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
48

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

21st September 2018 / 1:00PM

Tired of fabricating word ladders, Roman has moved onto word chains. To completely defox today’s you’ll need to provide my Chief Foxer Setter with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by ‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on.

Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “A word that links LZ127 to this landmark” probably doesn’t refer to word #4.

1. This AFV
2. A colour, battle, airline, and Paris railway station
3. The country pictured here
4. A word that links LZ127 to this landmark
5. A famous one helped nudge the USA into WW1
6. A feature of this aircraft
7. Over-engineered missile found on beach
8. An ambulance ship sunk mid-Channel in 1917
9. One of the few battles mentioned in the Quran
10. Flag fauna doesn’t come any scarier
11. Where this tank was made
12. The four-wheeled subject of at least three Revell kits
13. A valley not far from Herculaneum
14. A novel published in the year this battle occurred
15. A denizen of this British park
16. Pious hermit mixes hare tonic
17. A unit in Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia
18. This board game
19. A Shakespearian schemer
20. A city that boasts a suspension railway and a football museum
21. Fishy bathymetry? This deep-sea dweller could be responsible
22. A word than can go before volcano, nickel and bug
23. This automobile
24. Colditz Castle couldn’t hold him

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s clusters:

Hammers (Stugle)
a1 Trip (AbyssUK)
a2 Sledge (Gothnak)
b1 Ban (unacom)
c1 Toffee (Gothnak)
c2 Claw (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

Sherlock Holmes short stories (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)
a3 Thor (Stugle)
a4 Bohemia (Gothnak)
a5 Vampire (Stugle, Gothnak)
b5 Grange (phuzz)
c5 Beryl (a_monk)

Beetles (Gothnak)
b2 Rove (mrpier)
b3 Rhinoceros (a_monk)
b4 Longhorn () or Colorado (Gothnak)
c4 Jewel (Gothnak)
d4 Scarab (AbyssUK)

Band of Brothers (phlebas)
c3 Battle of the Bulge (Gothnak)
d1 Battle of Agincourt (ylla)
d2 101 (unacom, Gothnak)
d3 Tom Hanks (unacom)
e1 Dick Winters statue (phuzz)

The Miracle on the Hudson (AbyssUK)
d5 Carolinas Aviation Museum (AbyssUK)
e2 Sully (phuzz)
e3 1549 (phlebas)
e4 Canada goose (AbyssUK)
e5 Hudson (AbyssUK)

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (48)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The Endless Mission defies exact genre but you can change gravity in it

Luck Dragon unconfirmed

Be expendable in parodic platform RPG Underhero, out now with a demo

Cod Blops 4 reducing timed exclusivity for post-launch content, but not removing it

Amnesia: The Dark Descent adding Hard Mode for hard nuts

8

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The Endless Mission defies exact genre but you can change gravity in it

Luck Dragon unconfirmed

Be expendable in parodic platform RPG Underhero, out now with a demo

Cod Blops 4 reducing timed exclusivity for post-launch content, but not removing it

Amnesia: The Dark Descent adding Hard Mode for hard nuts

8