Tired of fabricating word ladders, Roman has moved onto word chains. To completely defox today’s you’ll need to provide my Chief Foxer Setter with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by ‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on.

Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “A word that links LZ127 to this landmark” probably doesn’t refer to word #4.

1. This AFV

2. A colour, battle, airline, and Paris railway station

3. The country pictured here

4. A word that links LZ127 to this landmark

5. A famous one helped nudge the USA into WW1

6. A feature of this aircraft

7. Over-engineered missile found on beach

8. An ambulance ship sunk mid-Channel in 1917

9. One of the few battles mentioned in the Quran

10. Flag fauna doesn’t come any scarier

11. Where this tank was made

12. The four-wheeled subject of at least three Revell kits

13. A valley not far from Herculaneum

14. A novel published in the year this battle occurred

15. A denizen of this British park

16. Pious hermit mixes hare tonic

17. A unit in Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia

18. This board game

19. A Shakespearian schemer

20. A city that boasts a suspension railway and a football museum

21. Fishy bathymetry? This deep-sea dweller could be responsible

22. A word than can go before volcano, nickel and bug

23. This automobile

24. Colditz Castle couldn’t hold him

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s clusters:

Hammers (Stugle)

a1 Trip (AbyssUK)

a2 Sledge (Gothnak)

b1 Ban (unacom)

c1 Toffee (Gothnak)

c2 Claw (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

Sherlock Holmes short stories (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)

a3 Thor (Stugle)

a4 Bohemia (Gothnak)

a5 Vampire (Stugle, Gothnak)

b5 Grange (phuzz)

c5 Beryl (a_monk)

Beetles (Gothnak)

b2 Rove (mrpier)

b3 Rhinoceros (a_monk)

b4 Longhorn () or Colorado (Gothnak)

c4 Jewel (Gothnak)

d4 Scarab (AbyssUK)

Band of Brothers (phlebas)

c3 Battle of the Bulge (Gothnak)

d1 Battle of Agincourt (ylla)

d2 101 (unacom, Gothnak)

d3 Tom Hanks (unacom)

e1 Dick Winters statue (phuzz)

The Miracle on the Hudson (AbyssUK)

d5 Carolinas Aviation Museum (AbyssUK)

e2 Sully (phuzz)

e3 1549 (phlebas)

e4 Canada goose (AbyssUK)

e5 Hudson (AbyssUK)