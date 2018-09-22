The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

What are we all playing this weekend?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

22nd September 2018 / 10:00AM

With most of RPS at EGX this weekend, I had half-hoped I’d get to fire the lot of ’em for nonparticipation and claim the treehouse’s biscuit tin for myself. Alas, some of this rotten bunch have fought through crowds, through rains of Monster cans, and through landslides of free t-shirts to reach the one spot with good WiFi and make contact. FINE. I hope that you all have wonderful times, and that your livestreams go just swell.

What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!

Alec

Alec is away away away so far far far far far away.

Alice Bee

I am at EGX so I will be playing a lot of different and probably weird games this weekend. Today, as I write this, I have played a game where you shred books (called The Book Ritual, currently free on Itch).

Alice L

Well I’m at EGX all weekend and have been since Thursday so have been playing lots of lovely games all week, and will continue to do so this weekend. Playing SpyParty and This is the Police 2 live on our channel on Saturday and Sunday respectively, so be sure to check that out. But I’ll be spending my time in between mostly in the Leftfield Collection and in the Transfuzer area playing and discovering wonderful games!

Alice O

I’m landbound while waiting for a tattoo to heal and staying out the sea this long feels like I’m drowning. The good-boy adventures of Kiryu and Majima in Yakuza 0 are still comforting, though I think I’m getting close to their end now. No, I will not learn how to play shogi and mahjong to 100% it. Oh! And I can use this time to get that amazing Plunkhat.

Brendan

Don’t fire me, Alice! Phew, made it. I’m going for a drive with my parents in the countryside, staying who-knows-where overnight. So very few bleepbloops for me. Maybe I’ll shoot some heads in Destiny 2 late on Sunday evening, but I’m not promising anything. Get off my back.

Dave

I’m at EGX and channelling my inner goose.

Graham

Graham has been fired. His custard creams are mine.

John

The very lovely Craig Pearson, formerly of this parish, is coming to stay with me this weekend! So there shall be no games, but many, many bad movies. Please do suggest any you think we ought to watch.

Katharine

Katharine has been fired. I’ll take those Jammy Dodgers, ta.

Matt

Matt has been fired. I’m nabbing his… Nice biscuits? Ah come on now.

Matthew

Matthew has been fired. More pink wafers for me.

Nöa

Nöa has been fired. Wait, party rings? You can keep ’em.

But you, dearest reader, what are you playing?

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

