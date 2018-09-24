Rocket League's ninth season brings some fun extra modes to competitive play today

There’s more to pro Rocket League today than punting giant balls into goals, as Season 9 opens up four previously ‘casual’ playmodes for ranked competitive play. More serious players will have to add cyber-volleyball (Dropshot), rocket basketball (Hoops), motorised ice hockey (Snow Day) and power-up filled anarchy (Rumble) to their car-to-ball resume.

On top of this, season 9 brings the usual slew of cosmetic goodies, more music, a bunch of Hot Wheels toy-themed DLC and a new stadium. Below, a DLC trailer plus a peek at the now-competitive extra modes. You can see the full patch notes for Season 9 here.

Being a crumbly old man by internet standards, I’m surprised to see that Hot Wheels is still both a thing, and relevant branding to attach to a modern esports mega-hit like Rocket League. I guess the oldies never go out of style, and kids will always like toy cars that drive around loops. As is standard for Rocket League, the Hot Wheels Triple Threat pack is entirely cosmetic, with its three new cars and handful of daft car-hats (see above) costing $6 together. The Hot Wheels Rivals’ Arena is a free update for all.

As for the modes that have made the hop to competitive play, we’ve got Dropshot:



And Hoops:



Rumble, too:



And last, Snow Day, as featured in the latter half of this trailer:



It’s good to see these extra modes in competitive play now. I’d always avoided Rocket League’s ranked scene because it lacked some of the Fun Stuff that other modes had. Now, you can work your way up the season leaderboards in some fun new ways, though the wackier mutators in the video immediately above are still for custom matches only. The Rocket Labs testing mode remains casual-only, of course.

Rocket League’s ninth season is live now. The full patch notes are here.