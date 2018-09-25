PUBG best weapons: a complete rundown of the guns in PUBG

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds has 25 guns currently available, each with its own set of scopes and attachments to glue on, which means it’s fair to say that keeping track of them all can be a little difficult.

This Battlegrounds weapons guide will make that easier. The random nature of the shrinking circle means you only have limited control over what situations you’ll get into – in other words, you always want to make sure you have a short-range and a long-range weapon. We’ll run you through the pros and cons of each gun, then finish with some advice on attachments.

Written by Matt Cox and Dave Irwin

PUBG best weapons guide

Remember, deciding which gun to pick up isn’t simply a case of going by which one has the best stats, or even by looking at this list and picking your favourite. You’ll want to consider factors such as what terrain the final circle looks like it might close around, how much ammo you have, what your teammates are using and which gun you have in your other slot. What point in the game you’re at matters too – sniper rifles, for instance, are less useful once the circle has shrunk down to a small area. If you’re looking for more general tips, take a look at our PUBG Battlegrounds guide. With that in mind, let’s get to it!



PUBG’s short range weapons

Shotguns

S12K – The S12K is a semi-automatic gauge shotgun, and is my close-range gun of choice. It has slots for AR barrel, magazine, and sight attachments – equipping a red-dot will mean less of your screen gets obscured by the gun itself. The large magazine and high-firing rate means there’s less pressure to land every shot, and also makes it more suited to taking out groups when compared to the other shotguns.

S686 – If you're playing solo, a viable alternative to the S12k is the double barrel S686 gauge shotgun. Although it can only fire 2 shells before it needs to be reloaded, those shells do more damage – at point blank range it can one shot someone even if they're wearing the highest tier armour. You can also double tap to fire both shells in very quick succession. In my experience however, enemies go down quickly enough when you're close up, that the S12K or the Vector can still get the job done and have rounds left over.

S1897 – The S1897 is a pump action shotgun with 5 shells in each clip, which makes it a better option than the S686 in duo or squad games – though the time between each shot is still much higher than the S12K. If you do end up using the S1897 or the S686, do your best to find a choke attachment as it will dramatically increase its range. Both guns also have a slot for bullet loops, which decrease their reload times by 30%.

Sawed-off – The Sawed-off shotgun is a two barrelled shotgun that can only have the Choke SG attachment applied to its muzzle. It uses 12 Gauge ammunition and has very shot range and only fires twice before reloading. It's okay in a pinch, but prioritise other weapons as soon as you can.

Sub-machine guns

Vector – The Vector SMG takes .45 ACP rounds, has a 13 bullet sized clip by default and can fire in single, burst or full-auto. It’s got a full suite of 5 attachment options, and becomes a much more attractive option with an extended mag that takes the clip size up to 25. It really struggles at longer distances though, and can’t match the damage potential of an S12K at close range.

Micro Uzi – The Uzi uses 9mm ammo, and has space for a barrel, magazine and stock attachment. It can do a lot of damage up close, but has the worst range of any weapon in the game – I'd much rather have a shotgun or a different SMG.

UMP9 – Many people prefer to pack the UMP submachine gun as their short-range option, and not without good reason. It’s more versatile than the other guns here, with a single shot and burst fire mode that make it viable at longer ranges, in addition to a full-auto mode for close engagements. It takes 9mm ammo, which should be in plentiful supply. I’m usually more inclined to take the S12K when I have the choice, seen as I like to camp inside buildings and it’s a better tool for ambushes. If I’m using a sniper rifle rather than an assault rifle, I’ll take the UMP so that I can better handle mid-range engagements.

Tommy Gun – The Tommy Gun is an SMG that fires .45 ACP rounds, and its fast firing rate gives it better damage than the UMP at close range. It can take a barrel, magazine and grip attachment, though the lack of a sight attachment and poor damage at anything other than close range prevent it from being an ideal choice.



PUBG’s medium and long range weapons

Assault Rifles

AKM – The AKM uses 7.62 mm ammo, and does the most damage per hit of all the assault rifles: 2 headshots should be enough to take out anyone who isn’t wearing a level 3 helmet. However, it has more recoil and bullet drop, and can only take a barrel, magazine and sight attachment. The high damage potentially makes it the best assault rifle for taking single shots at a long range, but only if you’re good enough to land them.

Aug A3 – Can only be found in air drops, but packs a punch and has excellent handling. Its only drawback is that it takes a long time to reload compared to some of its contemporaries. If you somehow manage to pick one up, stick a compensator and foregrip on it to boost its potential even further.

Beryl M762 – On par with the SCAR-L in many ways, its base damage is somewhat low. It more than makes up for it with a highly elevated firing rate. Just make sure you stick some foregrips on it to reduce the ridiculous recoil this weapon has.

Groza – Another assault rifle that can only be found in air drops, but it is powerful and has the second highest rate of fire of all the assault rifles. Its major drawback though is the reload time of three seconds when reloading an empty magazine. Make sure you don't run out and always have a bullet in the chamber before reloading.

M416 – The M416 takes 5.56mm ammo, and is the only assault rifle with 5 attachment slots. This gives it the best overall stats once it’s fully kitted out, though don’t expect that to happen in every game. If you already have those attachments, picking this up is a no-brainer – the only instance where I wouldn’t swap to it is if a match is nearly over and I don’t think I’m going to find any more.

M16A4 – The M16A4 does slightly less damage than the AKM as it uses 5.56mm ammo, but has a higher bullet speed that makes taking long range shots easier. It's got space for a scope, barrel and magazine attachment, and has a burst-fire mode rather than full-auto. Spamming burst-fire actually does more damage at close range than the full-auto of other assault rifles, which also makes this the best choice in this category for short-range engagements.

MK47 Mutant – Has the same damage output as the AKM but has a lower rate of fire as it fires in single and two round bursts. You'll want to upgrade to higher quality weapons as the game progresses, but it's a good weapon to have in the early-to-mid game.

QBZ95 – Exclusive to the Sanhok map and replaces the SCAR-L on that map. It has a magazine size of 30m taking the same 5.56mm bullets, however it is pretty much the worst assault rifle currently in PUBG in terms of stats.

SCAR-L – The SCAR-L shoots 5.56mm bullets, takes every attachment other than a stock, but has the worst stats of any assault rifle on the maps it is on. It's one saving grace is that the recoil is a little easier to control than with other weapons, but you should still only use it if you can't find anything better.

Light Machine guns

DP-28 – It hits hard, but the DP-28 is slow to fire. That said, this makes compensating for the recoil surprisingly easy to manage. It does lack attachments with only certain sights being compatible, but it does have a bipod for reducing the recoil when crouched or standing still.

M249 – Featuring 100 5.56mm rounds per magazine, the M249 can hurl a rain of bullets at an alarming speed. It does have a reduced recoil, though the rate of fire makes it hard to be all that precise. You can also go prone to activate the bipod for even more reduced recoil. Just make sure nobody's around when you're reloading as it takes the longest time in the game: Seven seconds!

DMRs

VSS Vintorez – The VSS Vintorez is a DMR, though the huge amount of bullet drop on each 9mm projectile makes it difficult to use at anything other than close range. The advantage it has over other weapons is that it comes with an inbuilt suppressor and a scope, which you can use to take shots at a longer range once you’ve learnt how. The VSS is better suited to close range engagements, and any assault rifle with an 8X scope will be more than capable of taking enemies out at a distance – especially the M16. It can be surprisingly useful in the late game, when the circle has shrunk down and not giving your position away is even more important than usual.

Mini-14 – The Mini-14 DMR uses 5.56mm rounds. It fires in semi-auto with 20 rounds in each clip, and the minimal amount of bullet drop on each shot means that it can compete with the M16 and SKS at long distances. It's got space for a muzzle, magazine and sight attachment. It does more damage than the M16, and is better at medium range than the SKS – making it my preferred choice over those two.

SKS – The SKS is a semi-auto carbine rifle that uses 7.62mm bullets, and has space for all 5 attachments. While each shot can do a considerable amount of damage, the gun is held back by high recoil and the low spawn rate of sniper rifle attachments.

MK14 EBR – Found only in air drops, this is a very good long-ranged rifle for taking out enemies at a distance. It's essentially a bigger version of the SKS, but deals more damage at the cost of increased recoil. It also has an automatic firing mode, making it quite versatile. Well worth equipping should you be lucky to encounter it.

QBU – Found only on the Sanhok map, the QBU replaces the Mini-14. It has a slightly increased damage capacity at the cost of magazine size, which is half of the Mini-14, but is still a fairly decent option for those looking to have long-ranged battles.

Sniper Rifles

AWM – A bolt-action sniper rifle that is found in air drops. It’s phenomenal for killing players in one shot to the head, even at the ridiculous range of beyond 500 metres. It does have a long duration between shots, but the bigger problem is the .300 ammunition that’s somewhat rare and unique to this gun.

M24 – Another bolt-action rifle, but this one spawns normally and is just a fair bit better than the Kar98K. It reloads via magazines rather than single bullets, and also has a higher muzzle velocity and damage capability. You should definitely prioritise this over the Kar98K.

Kar98K – The Kar98K is a bolt-action sniper rifle that fires 7.62mm rounds, and does the most damage of any non-crate weapon: it can kill anyone with a level 2 helmet in a single head shot. As you'd expect from a bolt-action rifle, however, it's got an incredibly slow firing rate. It's okay, but vastly outclassed by the other sniper rifles other than the vintage rifle.

Winchester Model 1894 – Not a particularly good weapon in all honesty, given its vintage nature. It uses .45 ACP rounds that has few attachment options, but can fire at medium to long range. That said, it's pretty good in the early game, but should be upgraded with a better rifle when possible.

Miscellaneous weapons

Crossbow – The Crossbow has good damage and is naturally stealthy, but the downsides far outweigh the positives. It’s got a long reload time between each shot and there’s a large amount of drop on each bolt, making it too unwieldy to be used effectively.

Ballistic Shield – The carrier can wield a pistol when using the shield, so it's really good for team battles indoors. At long range or out in the open, its use is a lot more limited, so use only in appropriate situations.

PUBG’s pistols

Pistols become pretty much irrelevant once you’re past the opening few minutes of a game, with one or two exceptions. The first of those is the P18C, which has an automatic firing mode that means its damage can begin to compete with that of a bigger gun – though there aren’t many situations where it wouldn’t be better to just, you know, use a bigger gun.

One situation where a pistol can be useful is if you’ve found a pistol suppressor and have the drop on someone. If you’re confident you can take them out with it, then doing so will make it much less likely that you’ll get killed while looting their body. If you’re playing a custom game or event mode, the flare gun can call for item drops.

PUBG attachments

Before we go, I’ll give you a quick rundown on which attachments to equip. For the barrel modification, suppressors are nearly always the best option. They don’t completely eliminate noise, but they do make it much harder for anyone you shoot at to work out where you are. If you can’t find one, it comes down to personal preference between a flash hider and a compensator, but bear in mind that the flash hider actually reduces some recoil as well as hiding your muzzle flash. Also remember that there’s no point in equipping a compensator on a bolt-action rifle.

The angled grip slightly reduces both horizontal and vertical recoil, while the vertical grip reduces vertical recoil significantly. Again it comes down to personal preference, though I prefer the angled grip as shots that go wide due to horizontal recoil are more likely to miss the target entirely.

For the magazine attachment, the extended mag wins out over the quickdraw mag: it puts those extra bullets directly into your clip, making it more likely that you’ll actually get a chance to use them. The extended quickdraw mag is outright better though, as it combines the effects of those two attachments.

In regards to scopes, an 8x on any assault rifle can effectively turn it into a sniper rifle. If you’re playing in third person, don’t worry about being caught out if someone appears at close-range – just right click to aim your weapon without looking through the scope. Another underused trick is to quickly swap out your optics to best suit the current situation.

That’s all of the information about the weapons currently in PUBG. If you’d like to learn more about where to loot, hop on over to any of our map guides. We have one for Erangel, another one for Miramar, and one for the tiny Sanhok.