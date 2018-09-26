The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Mark Of The Ninja: Remastered will be a cheap or free upgrade for original owners

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

26th September 2018 / 5:02PM

Klei Entertainment have announced that Mark Of The Ninja: Remastered, the revamped rerelease of their rad stealth-o-murder-a-platformer from 2012, will launch on October 9th. It’ll boast high-resolution art and improved sound but still be the same fine game at heart, and accordingly won’t be expensive for folks who got Mark Of The Ninja on Steam the first time around. Klei have said that those who got its Special Edition DLC back in the day, which cost £4/$5, will get Remastered for free. If not, hey, original players can just pay an extra £4/$5 now to get Remastered.

“The original in-game art was compressed to 720p, despite the source material being drawn at a much higher resolution,” Klei explain on Remastered’s Steam page. “In the remaster we’ve re-exported everything in high definition up to 4K resolution on supported hardware.”

They say that it’ll look better for folks who aren’t using such fancy screens too, with more detail and “overall reduced banding and other artifacts.” Cinematics are 4K-ised too, and many have been reanimated too. Moving from the peepers to the listeners, it’ll boast sound mixed for 5.1 surrounded and with higher quality compression. It’s like it was but better, the plan basically is.

The price to upgrade from the old non-Special version to Remastered on Steam is fair, considering that Remastered includes the Special stuff (new items, a new level with a new protagonist, and developer commentary) and a Remastered upgrade costs the same as buying the Special upgrade for the original would have.

Klei only mention Steam, mind, not GOG – where the original was also released.

For players coming in fresh, without Mark Of The Ninja on PC, Remastered will cost £15.49/€16.79/$19.99. And it is a good’un, declared by our former Adam (RPS in peace) to be one of the best PC stealth games. He wrote:

“Mark of the Ninja is so brilliantly designed that, fittingly, its quiet revolution could almost go unnoticed. It’s a side-scrolling stealth game that allows for lethal, non-lethal and unseen approaches to its levels, and while the seamless nature of control, information and interface seem like they might have been refined for a generation or more, the game seems to have crept into the world fully-formed. Some of the ideas, such as the visible audio cues and lines of sight, have precedent in other stealth games, notably Metal Gear Solid, but Klei have reinvented or elaborated on every inspiration.”

See our olde Mark Of The Ninja review for more too.

