The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Search the woods for kiddywinkles in lovely free game Knåddskogen

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

27th September 2018 / 4:40PM

I’ve had a lovely virtual stroll through Swedish woods today, taking in the beauty and hurling naughty students. Knåddskogen is a wee free game about a teacher who must gather her students after they flee during a hike, vanishing off to climb trees, sleep, build bases, and generally be adorable in a naughty way. It’s short, it’s free, and it’s pleasant, so chop chop, get to it. But, if you need convincing, watch the cute trailer below and check out our teacher’s excellent striding animation.

Bless.

Our little devils have scarpered just as we’re about to catch the bus home, all but one of them vanishing, so off we go, striding confidently through the trees to collect them all. Some students will simply fall in line if you find ’em, but others are trickier – stuck up trees, on rooftops, and other in such tricky spots. If only we could bring them down by throwing something small but weighty, solid yet squishy, but where would we find such an object on a school trip?

Ah, it’s all so pleasant. The students have colourful outfits, complete with cute hats (my favourites are the strawberries) and animal faces, and wobble along nicely, some shaking campfire snacks on sticks. Our (customistable) teacher has such a great stride, legs stretching far and her hands always secure on her backpack straps. And the woods are very pretty. Good sounds and all.

You can download Knåddskogen for free from Itch.io. It was made by a team of nine students over seven weeks during a course at Swedish game development school FutureGames.

The game’s actually been out for a while, but comes to my attention today through Itch pointing it out on Twitter. Taaaa!

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

XCOM meets FTL at sea in tactical RPG Depth Of Extinction, setting sail today

1

Podcast: The Electronic Wireless Show live at EGX

Listen live! (a week late)

Oculus Quest will cut the cords but keep the hand-tracking when it arrives next year

14

Fallout 76 sets its pre-order beta folk loose on the wasteland October 30th

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

XCOM meets FTL at sea in tactical RPG Depth Of Extinction, setting sail today

1

Podcast: The Electronic Wireless Show live at EGX

Listen live! (a week late)

Oculus Quest will cut the cords but keep the hand-tracking when it arrives next year

14

Fallout 76 sets its pre-order beta folk loose on the wasteland October 30th

1