Podcast: The Electronic Wireless Show live at EGX

I mean, it’s not “live” is it? It’s a week ago. Let’s be real. But yes, there is a new episode of the RPS podcast, the chatty Electronic Wireless Show. It’s a recording of the podcast we did live on stage at EGX 2018, the big ol’ games show that took place in Birmingham, England. Imagine that. Four of our nice humans, sitting on a flat bit of wood in a real place, speaking with their real mouths. Disgusting, but also appealing. And even if you weren’t there, you can still listen to Alice Bell, Matthew, Katharine and Graham chatting about their favourite games from the show. Because we were very smart and recorded it.

We talk about otherworldly detective RPG Disco Elysium, which the whole team loves. But also the 90s net-surfing adventure Hypnospace Outlaw, and putt-happy golfing muckabout What The Golf.

You can listen above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Also fixed: music is now by Jack de Quidt and not just 60 seconds of horse noises.