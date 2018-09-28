Best PC gaming deals of the week – September 28th 2018

Back for another one of those deals roundup thingys and I have managed to get myself one of those post-EGX convention flu things. Nevertheless, dosed up to my eyeballs on flu medication, I’m here to showcase a world of deals from all around the far reaches of the information superhighway. People still say that, right? Am I aging myself horribly? Oh…

As usual, we’ve got deals that’ll work in the UK, deals that’ll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let’s get started.

Giveaway

The next big video game release is almost upon us – Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is due out on October 5th and GamesPlanet is joining forces with Jelly Deals to offer up a handful of copies just in time for launch. To be in with a chance of winning either the Standard or Gold Editions, click the link below.

UK & US Deals

For this weekend only (presumably), you can save 23% on a range of PC games at Green Man Gaming when entering the code PAYDAY23 at checkout. Use it on whatever you like, but be sure to get it done this weekend (and check the list of exclusions too, if you really want a wild time).

Right now, you can pick up a PC copy of Hitman’s Game of the Year Edition for £19 / $25 by going through Humble. Better still, owning a copy of the original game will unlock all the maps in Hitman 2 once that game arrives, offering up new features along the way.

Life is Strange 2 is finally here! If you’re already committed to getting yourself the whole season, you can drop £26.39 over at Green Man Gaming and do just that this week. The discount is available for a limited time.

Aspyr – publishers of such games as Observer, Layers of Fear, Mafia 3, and more – is the subject of Humble’s current sale range. You can get up to 75% off those games as well as Borderlands 2, Bioshock Infinite, Fahrenheit, and more.

For a few more days, Humble is offering up a big ol’ bundle – filled with a whole lot of classic Sega games – to benefit SpecialEffect in time for the One Special Day charity event later this month. Here’s what you’ll get:

Pay $1 or more

Streets of Rage

Crazy Taxi

Binary Domain

OlliOlli 2: Welcome to Olliwood

Pay more than the average

Surgeon Simulator Anniversary Edition

GRID 2

Alpha Protocol

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

Pay $9 (about £6.85) or more

Stronghold Crusader 2

Guardian’s of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series

Voidu’s extra 20 per cent off offer is still live, where entering the code PLAYHARDER will get you that extra discount off any game of your choosing, with big games included like Football Manager 2019, Monster Hunter World, Ship Simulator Extremes (the gem pictured above), and more.

If you’re a reading type that would really quite like to become a coding type, Humble has a bundle that might just fulfil your desires. The Humble ‘Learn You Some Code’ bundle aims to do just that, with $463 worth of digital books up for grabs for a price of your choosing.

Time for a brand new Humble Monthly offering! This time around, signing up to the Humble Monthly for $12 / £10 will get you instant access to a copy of Overwatch, with a stack of other games headed your way on October 5th. Worth noting that a copy of Overwatch for $12 means this is the cheapest way to get a copy of the game since it launched.

UK Deals

LG’s B8 series of OLED 4K TV sets is one of the finest and most highly reviewed televisions available for consumer purchase. It’s also regularly £2000. Not so right now, however, as Currys PC World is offering the set, along with a five-year guarantee for £1499 for a limited time.

Acer’s frankly massive 35-inch curved gaming monitor (which is a WQHD monitor, if you have a thing for acronyms) features G-Sync, a 100Hz refresh rate, a 4ms response time and a discount of £250 at the time of writing. Ooh, pretty.

Flood your entire home life with technology by picking up this Logitech Harmony Ultimate Remote Control and Hub set for £89. It controls basically everything imaginable, including your robot friend Alexa if you let it. It’s also discounted down from £230 which seems like an unreasonably expensive price for a universal remote.

Micro SD cards are versatile little magic sticks that can store everything from Switch games to entire movies to priceless, irreplaceable documents. They’re also super easy to lose because of the whole ‘being tiny’ thing. You can pick up a massive 200GB card for under £40 this week, too, which is nice.

US Deals

For a limited time, you can get yourself a very nice 24-inch gaming monitor, with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and one of those weird but useful stands that can twist the whole monitor on its side and turn it into a Galaga machine. It’s currently 48% off right now, bringing the price down to $129.99 for the next few days.

Okay, we’re done for another week. Keep in mind that deals, prices, and availability can change at the drop of a hat, so apologies if you miss out on something you wanted. I’ll be over at Jelly Deals, scouring the world wide web for more deals. Feel free to visit, or follow us on Twitter and give us a like on Facebook.

