The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
6

Co-op space disaster party game Catastronauts is out now

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

28th September 2018 / 7:39PM

Catastronauts‘s mash-up of FTL’s stressful space combat and Overcooked’s messy co-op is an inspired hybrid and a fit logical enough to satisfy even a Vulcan. Released today and made by Inertia Game Studios, it’s a co-op party game for one to four people, ideally huddled around a TV and free to shout at each other. As a crew of expendable and all-too-fragile redshirts (and other colours, but whatever), you’ve got to keep your ship functioning as it braves stellar dangers, fights hostile aliens and generally lands you in all kinds of trouble. Below, the launch trailer.

I got to play a little bit of Catastronauts at Rezzed earlier this year, and it really does feel like scurrying around as one of the little crewmen in FTL, your tiny fragile body pummelled by incoming enemy fire as you try to extinguish flames, keep guns firing and airlocks shut. While I’ve not played either extensively enough to claim this definitively, Catastronauts felt a little faster and messier than Overcooked, with players needing to coordinate less, but look out for their own well-being a little more. Thankfully, buddies can clone you back to life if you get yourself (or a buddy) deaded.

Matt took a brief peek at the game at EGX for his animal round-up. Initially confused that it wasn’t about Cat Astronauts, he came to the same conclusion; it’s a neat little game – “Rad”, even. Sadly, Catastronauts is local co-op only, but thankfully hooking a PC up to a TV is easier than it used to be thanks to the proliferation of gaming-spec laptops and devices like the Steam Link. Not ideal for everyone (especially those with full tower PCs in another room), but party games on PC are more portable than they used to be.

Catastronauts is out now on Steam, and costs £12.39/€13.29/$15.99.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (6)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Survival sandbox Scum adds rude gestures, cave networks and human skin masks

1

Arika's Fighting EX Layer is punching its way onto PC

Roccat Suora review: An excellent budget mechanical keyboard

A sight for sore eyes

4

Tactical backstabber I'm Not A Monster infiltrates under the guise of a free weekend

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Survival sandbox Scum adds rude gestures, cave networks and human skin masks

1

Arika's Fighting EX Layer is punching its way onto PC

Co-op space disaster party game Catastronauts is out now

6

Roccat Suora review: An excellent budget mechanical keyboard

A sight for sore eyes

4