PUBG best weapons: a complete rundown of the guns in PUBG

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds has a massive range of guns currently available, each with its own set of scopes and attachments to glue on. It’s fair to say that keeping track of them all can be a little difficult,s o this weapons guide aims to make that easier. With the random nature of the shrinking blue zone, you only have limited control over what situations you’ll get into. In other words, you always want to make sure you have a short-range and a long-range weapon on your person. We’ll give you a complete rundown of the guns in PUBG, then finish with some advice on attachments.

Written by Matt Cox and Dave Irwin

PUBG best weapons guide

Remember, deciding which gun to pick up isn’t simply a case of going by which one has the best stats, or even by looking at this list and picking your favourite. You’ll want to consider factors such as what terrain the final circle looks like it might close around, how much ammo you have, what your teammates are using and which gun you have in your other slot. What point in the game you’re at matters too – sniper rifles, for instance, are less useful once the circle has shrunk down to a small area. If you’re looking for more general tips, take a look at our PUBG guide. With that in mind, let’s get to it!



PUBG’s short range weapons

Shotguns

S12K – The S12K is a semi-automatic gauge shotgun. The large magazine and high-firing rate means there’s less pressure to land every shot, and also makes it more suited to taking out groups when compared to the other shotguns, though its range is not as good.

– The S12K is a semi-automatic gauge shotgun. The large magazine and high-firing rate means there’s less pressure to land every shot, and also makes it more suited to taking out groups when compared to the other shotguns, though its range is not as good. S686 – If you’re playing solo, a viable alternative is the double barrel S686 gauge shotgun. Although it can only fire two shells before it needs to be reloaded, those shells do more damage – at point blank range it can one shot someone even if they’re wearing the highest tier armour. You can also double tap to fire both shells in very quick succession. In my experience however, enemies go down quickly enough when you’re close up, that the S12K or the Vector can still get the job done and have rounds left over.

S1897 – The S1897 is a pump action shotgun with five shells in each clip, which makes it a better option than the S686 in duo or squad games – though the time between each shot is still much higher than the S12K.

– The S1897 is a pump action shotgun with five shells in each clip, which makes it a better option than the S686 in duo or squad games – though the time between each shot is still much higher than the S12K. Sawed-off – The Sawed-off shotgun is a two barrelled shotgun that can only have the Choke SG attachment applied to its muzzle. It uses 12 Gauge ammunition and has very shot range and only fires twice before reloading. It’s okay in a pinch, but prioritise other weapons as soon as you can.

Sub-machine guns

Vector – The Vector SMG takes .45 ACP rounds, has a 13 bullet sized clip by default and can fire in single, burst or full-auto. It’s an attractive option with an extended mag that takes the clip size up to 25. It really struggles at longer distances though, and can’t match the damage potential of a shotgun at incredibly close range.

– The Vector SMG takes .45 ACP rounds, has a 13 bullet sized clip by default and can fire in single, burst or full-auto. It’s an attractive option with an extended mag that takes the clip size up to 25. It really struggles at longer distances though, and can’t match the damage potential of a shotgun at incredibly close range. Micro Uzi – The Uzi uses 9mm ammo and can do a lot of damage up close, but has the worst range of any weapon in the game – I’d personally much rather have a decent shotgun or a different SMG, but that’s just me. It’s best moments are in the early game when everyone is hunting for weapons.

UMP9 – Many people prefer to pack the UMP submachine gun as their short-range option, and not without good reason. It’s more versatile than the other guns here, with a single shot and burst fire mode that make it viable at longer ranges, in addition to a full-auto mode for close engagements. It takes 9mm ammo, which should be in plentiful supply. I’m usually more inclined to take the S12K when I have the choice, seen as I like to camp inside buildings and it’s a better tool for ambushes. If I’m using a sniper rifle rather than an assault rifle, I’ll take the UMP so that I can better handle mid-range engagements.

– Many people prefer to pack the UMP submachine gun as their short-range option, and not without good reason. It’s more versatile than the other guns here, with a single shot and burst fire mode that make it viable at longer ranges, in addition to a full-auto mode for close engagements. It takes 9mm ammo, which should be in plentiful supply. I’m usually more inclined to take the S12K when I have the choice, seen as I like to camp inside buildings and it’s a better tool for ambushes. If I’m using a sniper rifle rather than an assault rifle, I’ll take the UMP so that I can better handle mid-range engagements. Tommy Gun – The Tommy Gun is an SMG that fires .45 ACP rounds, and its fast firing rate gives it better damage than the UMP at close range. It can take a barrel, magazine and grip attachment, though the lack of a sight attachment and poor damage at anything other than close range prevent it from being an ideal choice.



Click the animations to pause them.

PUBG’s medium and long range weapons

Assault Rifles

AKM – The AKM uses 7.62 mm ammo, and does the most damage per hit of all the assault rifles: two headshots should be enough to take out anyone who isn’t wearing a Level 3 helmet. However, it has more recoil and bullet drop. The high damage potentially makes it the best assault rifle for taking single shots at a long range, but only if you’re good enough to land them.

– The AKM uses 7.62 mm ammo, and does the most damage per hit of all the assault rifles: two headshots should be enough to take out anyone who isn’t wearing a Level 3 helmet. However, it has more recoil and bullet drop. The high damage potentially makes it the best assault rifle for taking single shots at a long range, but only if you’re good enough to land them. Aug A3 – Can only be found in air drops, but packs a punch and has excellent handling. Its only drawback is that it takes a long time to reload compared to some of its contemporaries.

– Can only be found in air drops, but packs a punch and has excellent handling. Its only drawback is that it takes a long time to reload compared to some of its contemporaries. Beryl M762 – On par with the SCAR-L in many ways, its base damage is a little low initially, but more than the other 5.56mm assault rifles. It more than makes up for it with a highly elevated firing rate. Just make sure you stick some foregrips on it to reduce the ridiculous recoil this weapon has.

– On par with the SCAR-L in many ways, its base damage is a little low initially, but more than the other 5.56mm assault rifles. It more than makes up for it with a highly elevated firing rate. Just make sure you stick some foregrips on it to reduce the ridiculous recoil this weapon has. Groza – Another assault rifle that can only be found in air drops, but it is powerful and has the second highest rate of fire of all the assault rifles. Its major drawback though is the reload time of three seconds when reloading an empty magazine. Make sure you don’t run out and always have a bullet in the chamber before reloading.

M416 – The M416 takes 5.56mm ammo, and has decent overall stats once it’s fully kitted out, though don’t expect that to happen in every game. If you already have some attachments for it, picking this up is a no-brainer – the only instance where I wouldn’t swap to it is if a match is nearly over and I don’t think I’m going to find any more.

– The M416 takes 5.56mm ammo, and has decent overall stats once it’s fully kitted out, though don’t expect that to happen in every game. If you already have some attachments for it, picking this up is a no-brainer – the only instance where I wouldn’t swap to it is if a match is nearly over and I don’t think I’m going to find any more. M16A4 – The M16A4 does slightly less damage than the AKM as it uses 5.56mm ammo, but has a higher bullet speed that makes taking long range shots easier. Spamming burst-fire actually does more damage at close range than the full-auto of other assault rifles, which also makes this the best choice in this category for short-range engagements.

– The M16A4 does slightly less damage than the AKM as it uses 5.56mm ammo, but has a higher bullet speed that makes taking long range shots easier. Spamming burst-fire actually does more damage at close range than the full-auto of other assault rifles, which also makes this the best choice in this category for short-range engagements. MK47 Mutant – Has the same damage output as the AKM but has a lower rate of fire as it fires in single and two round bursts. You’ll want to upgrade to higher quality weapons as the game progresses, but it’s a good weapon to have in the early-to-mid game.

– Has the same damage output as the AKM but has a lower rate of fire as it fires in single and two round bursts. You’ll want to upgrade to higher quality weapons as the game progresses, but it’s a good weapon to have in the early-to-mid game. QBZ95 – Exclusive to the Sanhok map and replaces the SCAR-L on that map. It has a magazine size of 30m taking the same 5.56mm bullets. It’s commonly used thanks to its increased fire rate and low recoil.

– Exclusive to the Sanhok map and replaces the SCAR-L on that map. It has a magazine size of 30m taking the same 5.56mm bullets. It’s commonly used thanks to its increased fire rate and low recoil. SCAR-L – The SCAR-L shoots 5.56mm bullets, but has the worst stats of any assault rifle on the maps it is on. It’s one saving grace is that the recoil is a little easier to control than with other weapons, but you should still only use it if you can’t find anything better.

Light Machine guns

DP-28 – It hits hard, but the DP-28 is slow to fire. That said, this makes compensating for the recoil surprisingly easy to manage. It does lack attachments with only certain sights being compatible, but it does have a bipod for reducing the recoil when crouched or standing still.

– It hits hard, but the DP-28 is slow to fire. That said, this makes compensating for the recoil surprisingly easy to manage. It does lack attachments with only certain sights being compatible, but it does have a bipod for reducing the recoil when crouched or standing still. M249 – Featuring 100 5.56mm rounds per magazine, the M249 can hurl a rain of bullets at an alarming speed. It does have a reduced recoil, though the rate of fire makes it hard to be all that precise. You can also go prone to activate the bipod for even more reduced recoil. Just make sure nobody’s around when you’re reloading as it takes the longest time in the game: Seven seconds!

DMRs

VSS Vintorez – The VSS Vintorez is a DMR, though the huge amount of bullet drop on each 9mm projectile makes it difficult to use at anything other than close range. The advantage it has over other weapons is that it comes with an inbuilt suppressor and a scope, which you can use to take shots at a longer range once you’ve learnt how. The VSS is better suited to close range engagements, and can be surprisingly useful in the late game, when the circle has shrunk down and not giving your position away is even more important than usual.

– The VSS Vintorez is a DMR, though the huge amount of bullet drop on each 9mm projectile makes it difficult to use at anything other than close range. The advantage it has over other weapons is that it comes with an inbuilt suppressor and a scope, which you can use to take shots at a longer range once you’ve learnt how. The VSS is better suited to close range engagements, and can be surprisingly useful in the late game, when the circle has shrunk down and not giving your position away is even more important than usual. Mini-14 – The Mini-14 DMR uses 5.56mm rounds. It fires in semi-auto with 20 rounds in each clip, and the minimal amount of bullet drop on each shot means that it can compete with the M16 and SKS at long distances. It does more damage than the M16, and is better at medium range than the SKS – making it my preferred choice over those two.

– The Mini-14 DMR uses 5.56mm rounds. It fires in semi-auto with 20 rounds in each clip, and the minimal amount of bullet drop on each shot means that it can compete with the M16 and SKS at long distances. It does more damage than the M16, and is better at medium range than the SKS – making it my preferred choice over those two. SKS – The SKS is a semi-auto carbine rifle that uses 7.62mm bullets. Each shot can do a considerable amount of damage, but the gun takes a bit of getting used to as it has high recoil. If you can get over that though, its a powerful option.

– The SKS is a semi-auto carbine rifle that uses 7.62mm bullets. Each shot can do a considerable amount of damage, but the gun takes a bit of getting used to as it has high recoil. If you can get over that though, its a powerful option. SLR – Speaking of powerful DMRs, the SLR is essentially a more powerful SKS with a bit more recoil. Again, getting used to it takes time, but once you do it becomes a monster of a weapon to use. Its initial velocity is also higher than the SKS at the cost of reload speed being a tad slower. It’s best used at long range.

– Speaking of powerful DMRs, the SLR is essentially a more powerful SKS with a bit more recoil. Again, getting used to it takes time, but once you do it becomes a monster of a weapon to use. Its initial velocity is also higher than the SKS at the cost of reload speed being a tad slower. It’s best used at long range. MK14 EBR – Found only in air drops, this is a very good long-ranged rifle for taking out enemies at a distance. It’s essentially a bigger version of the SKS, but deals more damage at the cost of increased recoil. It also has an automatic firing mode, making it quite versatile. Well worth equipping should you be lucky to encounter it.

– Found only in air drops, this is a very good long-ranged rifle for taking out enemies at a distance. It’s essentially a bigger version of the SKS, but deals more damage at the cost of increased recoil. It also has an automatic firing mode, making it quite versatile. Well worth equipping should you be lucky to encounter it. QBU – Found only on the Sanhok map, the QBU replaces the Mini-14. It has a slightly increased damage capacity at the cost of magazine size, which is half of the Mini-14, but is still a fairly decent option for those looking to have long-ranged battles.

Sniper Rifles

AWM – A bolt-action sniper rifle that is found in air drops. It’s phenomenal for killing players in one shot to the head, even at the ridiculous range of beyond 500 metres. It does have a long duration between shots, but the bigger problem is the .300 ammunition that’s somewhat rare, only dropping in the crates with AWMs in them or found on enemy corpses.

– A bolt-action sniper rifle that is found in air drops. It’s phenomenal for killing players in one shot to the head, even at the ridiculous range of beyond 500 metres. It does have a long duration between shots, but the bigger problem is the .300 ammunition that’s somewhat rare, only dropping in the crates with AWMs in them or found on enemy corpses. M24 – Another bolt-action rifle, but this one spawns normally and is just a fair bit better than the Kar98K. It reloads via magazines rather than single bullets, and also has a higher muzzle velocity and damage capability. You should definitely prioritise this over the Kar98K.

– Another bolt-action rifle, but this one spawns normally and is just a fair bit better than the Kar98K. It reloads via magazines rather than single bullets, and also has a higher muzzle velocity and damage capability. You should definitely prioritise this over the Kar98K. Kar98K – The Kar98K is a bolt-action sniper rifle that fires 7.62mm rounds, and it can kill anyone with a Level 2 helmet in a single head shot. As you’d expect from a bolt-action rifle, however, it’s got an incredibly slow firing rate. It’s okay, but vastly outclassed by the other sniper rifles other than the vintage rifle.

– The Kar98K is a bolt-action sniper rifle that fires 7.62mm rounds, and it can kill anyone with a Level 2 helmet in a single head shot. As you’d expect from a bolt-action rifle, however, it’s got an incredibly slow firing rate. It’s okay, but vastly outclassed by the other sniper rifles other than the vintage rifle. Winchester Model 1894 – Not a particularly good weapon in all honesty, given its vintage nature. It uses .45 ACP rounds that has few attachment options, but can fire at medium to long range. That said, it’s pretty good in the early game, but should be upgraded with a better rifle when possible.

Miscellaneous weapons

Crossbow – The Crossbow has good damage and is naturally stealthy, but the downsides far outweigh the positives. It’s got a long reload time between each shot and there’s a large amount of drop on each bolt, making it too unwieldy to be used effectively.

PUBG’s pistols

Pistols become pretty much irrelevant once you’re past the opening few minutes of a game, with one or two exceptions. The first of those is the P18C, which has an automatic firing mode that means its damage can begin to compete with that of a bigger gun – though there aren’t many situations where it wouldn’t be better to just, you know, use a bigger gun.

One situation where a pistol can be useful is if you’ve found a pistol suppressor and have the drop on someone. If you’re confident you can take them out with it, then doing so will make it much less likely that you’ll get killed while looting their body. If you’re playing a custom game or event mode, the flare gun can call for item drops.

PUBG attachments

Before we go, Here’s a quick rundown on which attachments that you can equip to which weapon. This is subject to change as balance changes and since there’s a lot of them, we recommend searching for the attachment type of choice (Muzzle, Upper Rail, Lower Rail, Magazines, or Stocks) to find all of the attachments of that type.

Attachment Type of Attachment Weapons it can be attached to Half Grip Lower Rail M416, SCAR-L, UMP9, Vector, SKS, AUG A3, QBZ95, Mk47 Angled Foregrip (AR, SMG, DMR) Lower Rail M416, SCAR-L, UMP9, SKS, AUG A3, Beryl M762‎‎, Mk47 Vertical Foregrip (AR, SMG, DMR) Lower Rail M416, SCAR-L, UMP9, Vector, SKS, Tommy Gun, AUG A3, QBZ95, Mk47 Laser Sight Lower Rail P18C, P1911, P92, R45, UMP9, Vector, AUG A3, Beryl M762, M416, Mk47 Mutant, QBZ, SCAR-L, SKS Light Grip Lower Rail M416, SCAR-L, UMP9, SKS, AUG A3, Vector, QBZ95, Beryl M762, Mk47 Thumb Grip Lower Rail M416, SCAR-L, UMP9, SKS, AUG A3, QBZ95, Mk47 Quiver for Crossbow Lower Rail Crossbow Extended QuickDraw Mag (SMG) Magazines Micro UZI, UMP9, Vector, Tommy Gun Extended QuickDraw Mag (DMR, SR) Magazines M24, AWM, SKS, VSS Vintorez, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, SLR, QBU QuickDraw Mag (AR, DMR, S12K) Magazines AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, S12K, Groza, AUG A3, SLR, SKS, Mini 14, Mk14 EBR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47 Extended QuickDraw Mag (AR, DMR, S12K) Magazines AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, S12K, Groza, AUG A3, SLR, SKS, Mini 14, Mk14 EBR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47 Extended Mag (SMG) Magazines Micro UZI, UMP9, Vector, Tommy Gun Extended Mag (Handgun) Magazines P1911, P18C, P92 Extended QuickDraw Mag (Handgun) Magazines P1911, P92, P18C QuickDraw Mag (DMR, SR) Magazines M24, AWM, SKS, VSS Vintorez, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14‎, SLR, QBU QuickDraw Mag (Handgun) Magazines P1911, P92, P18C QuickDraw Mag (SMG) Magazines Micro UZI, UMP9, Vector, Tommy Gun Extended Mag (DMR, SR) Magazines M24, AWM, SKS, VSS Vintorez, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14‎, SLR, QBU Extended Mag (AR, DMR, S12K) Magazines AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, S12K, Groza, AUG A3, SLR, SKS, Mini 14, Mk14 EBR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47 Suppressor (Handgun) Muzzle P1911, P92, R1895, P18C Choke (SG) Muzzle Sawed-off, S1897, S686 Flash Hider (DMR, SR) Muzzle M24, AWM, SKS, Kar98k, Mk14 EBR, Mini 14, SLR, QBU Flash Hider (SMG) Muzzle Micro UZI, UMP9, Vector Duckbill (SG) Muzzle S1897, S12K Suppressor (SMG) Muzzle Micro UZI, UMP9, Tommy Gun, Vector Suppressor (DMR, SR) Muzzle M24, AWM, SKS, Kar98k, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, SLR, QBU Compensator (AR, DMR, S12K) Muzzle AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, S12K, SLR, SKS, Mini 14, Mk14 EBR, QBZ95, QBU, Berul M762, Mk47 Suppressor (AR, DMR, S12K) Muzzle AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, S12K, Groza, AUG A3, SLR, SKS, Mini 14, Mk14 EBR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47 Compensator DMR, SR) Muzzle M24, AWM, SKS, Kar98k, Mk14 EBR, Mini 14, SLR Compensator (SMG) Muzzle Micro UZI, UMP9, Vector Flash Hider (AR, DMR, S12K) Muzzle AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L S12K, SLR, SKS, Mini 14, Mk14 EBR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762 Bullet Loops (S1897, S686) Stocks S1897, S686 Bullet Loops (Kar98k, Winchester 1894) Stocks Kar98k, Winchester 1894 Cheek Pad (DMR, SR) Stocks M24, AWM, Kar98k, SKS, VSS Vintorez, Mk14 EBR, SLR Stock (Micro UZI) Stocks Micro UZI Tactical Stock (M416, Vector) Stocks M416, Vector Dot Sight (Crossbow) Upper Rail Crossbow 15x PM II Scope Upper Rail SKS, Kar98k, M24, AWM, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, SLR, QBU 2x Aimpoint Scope Upper Rail UMP9, AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, SKS, S12K, M249, Kar98k, M24, AWM, Vector, OTs-14 Groza, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, DP-28, AUG A3, SLR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47 3x Backlit Scope Upper Rail UMP9, AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, SKS, S12K, M249, Kar98k, M24, AWM, Vector, OTs-14 Groza, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, DP-28, AUG A3, SLR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47 4x ACOG Scope Upper Rail UMP9, AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, SKS, S12K, M249, Kar98k, M24, AWM, Vector, Groza, SKS, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, DP-28, AUG A3, SLR, Crossbow, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47 Red Dot Sight Upper Rail UMP9, AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, S12K, M249, Kar98k, M24, AWM, SKS, Crossbow, Vector, OTs-14 Groza, Glock, P1911, P92, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, DP-28, AUG A3, R45, SLR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47 8x CQBSS Scope Upper Rail SKS, M249, Kar98k, M24, AWM, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, SLR, QBU Holographic Sight Upper Rail UMP9, AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, SKS, S12K, M249, Kar98k, M24, AWM, Crossbow, Vector, OTs-14 Groza, SKS, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, DP-28, AUG A3, SLR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47 6x Scope Upper Rail UMP9, AKM, M16A4, M416, SCAR-L, SKS, S12K, M249, Kar98k, M24, AWM, Vector, OTs-14 Groza, Mk14 EBR‎, Mini 14, DP-28, AUG A3, SLR, QBZ95, QBU, Beryl M762, Mk47

That’s all of the information about the weapons currently in PUBG. If you’d like to learn more about where to loot, hop on over to any of our map guides. We have one for Erangel, another one for Miramar, and one for the tiny Sanhok.