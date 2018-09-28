The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics cards 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
17

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

28th September 2018 / 1:00PM

The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: roses, gold, postage stamps, and The 39 Steps). Identifying this is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 21 answers.

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s word chain:

1. HANOMAG (unacom, Matchstick)
2. MAGENTA (Matchstick)
3. TAJIKISTAN (Matchstick)
16. ANCHORITE (Gothnak)
5. TELEGRAM (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)
6. RAMJET (AFKAMC)
7. JETSAM (phlebas, Gothnak)
12. SAMBA (Gothnak)
9. BADR (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)
10. DRUK (AFKAMC)
11. UKRAINE (AFKAMC)
24. NEAVE (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)
13. VEDRA (captaincabinets)
14. DRACULA (Thundercock_Cervixhammer)
15. LABYRINTHODON (Gothnak)
8. DONEGAL (Gothnak)
17. GALLOWGLASS (Gothnak)
18. ASSYRIA (Gothnak, Matchstick)
19. IAGO (Gothnak)
20. GONDOLA (phlebas, Gothnak)
21. LANTERNFISH (Gothnak)
22. SHIELD (AFKAMC)
23. ELDORADO (Gothnak)
24. DORTMUND (unacom)

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (17)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Deliver Us The Moon: Fortuna

A stick on the moon

The Flare Path: Bigginings

A Wings Over The Reich diary (Part 1)

1

Best PC gaming deals of the week – September 28th 2018

Fortnite disables Shadow Stones after ghosts start murdering people

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Wot I Think: Deliver Us The Moon: Fortuna

A stick on the moon

The Foxer

17

The Flare Path: Bigginings

A Wings Over The Reich diary (Part 1)

1

Best PC gaming deals of the week – September 28th 2018