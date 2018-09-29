Recently discovered Google easter egg is a browser-based text adventure game

Search engine and all around web giant Google famously love to put hidden features in their products, and a few days ago a new easter egg was discovered: a full text adventure game hidden away in the dev console. The game sees you playing as a “big blue G” and searching for your friends, the other colourful letters that make up the Google logo.

The game was discovered by Reddit user attempt_number_1, and requires players to open up the dev console to play. After searching ‘text adventure,’ hit Control+Shift+J (or Command+Option+J on Macs) to access it. It should read “Would you like to play a game? (yes/no).”

If the answer is yes (and why wouldn’t it be?), you’re transported to the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, with “a statue of a metal man peeking out of a building” and “a park…just across the street.” From there, you begin your journey to find the other letters, which appears to take around thirty minutes to an hour on average, according to the Reddit thread.

I’ve only poked around in it for a few minutes myself, but it seems like a fun little distraction. At one point I found “a banana peel next to the compost bin,” alongside the dry comment “Clearly someone needs to work on their basketball skills,” so I can only assume that this whole game is a smokescreen cleverly hiding a callout from the developer about the bad aim of their coworkers, and I can respect that.

If you’re interested in stepping into the metaphorical shoes of the noble letter G, you can do so right in the browser you’re reading this from – assuming it’s Google Chrome. This discovery has now joined an entire Wikipedia page of other Google easter eggs.