The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
9

Valve renames Artifact card after feedback questioning racist connotations

Jay Castello

Contributor

29th September 2018 / 4:00PM

Valve have responded to some raised eyebrows regarding a recently revealed card for their upcoming game Artifact by changing its name. What was once called ‘Crack The Whip’ will now become ‘Coordinated Assault’ to avoid connotations of slavery and racism when considered alongside the card’s text, which begins “modify a black hero.”

To be clear, ‘black’ cards do not refer to race, but are a gameplay classification alongside blue, green, and red. Nonetheless, Valve clearly agrees that it carried unfortunate implications and have adjusted it accordingly.

Valve’s Tweet announcing the card received a handful of feedback questioning the associations that came along with it. Alongside several reaction gifs and memes, the top response, from @MattFrasche, reads in part “You should REALLY change the name of this card. Having a card called “Crack The Whip” that says it modifies black heroes is not a good look, especially out of context.”

Others were concerned that the card could be willfully misused, which doesn’t seem especially unlikely considering the propensity of Twitch chat to twist otherwise innocuous things to their own, rather less innocuous ends. Take, for example, the ways in which people use the TriHard emote, which features a black man, Mychal “Trihex” Jefferson.

Valve’s response is low key in turn, simply reading “Crack The Whip has been renamed to Coordinated Assault.” The card’s art, which features a blue and white kobold wielding a whip over similar fighters, does not appear to have been changed.

Artifact is scheduled to release on November 28th.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (9)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Watch a full match of Artifact

21

Valve start dealing Artifact on November 28th

40

Jealousy drives Gabe Newell to start shipping games again

Thanks Miyamoto for confirming Half-Life 3

92

Richard Garfield is working on Valve's Artifact

17

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

The London Spitfire really are coming home this October

1

Valve renames Artifact card after feedback questioning racist connotations

9

Geneshift's top-down, two-minute Battle Royale is available now

Priceless Play - 29th September 2018

1