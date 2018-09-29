What are we all playing this weekend?

Apparently something named ‘EGX‘ was going around last weekend, judging by some of the groaning from the gang as I asked what they were up to this weekend. Must be one of those nine-day flu things? But here we are, in autumn somehow, when I feel summer barely had time to get started. Summer can’t end if we don’t let it. Leave your jacket at home, bare your arms, and for goodness’ sake swim in the sea – autumn will begin if you don’t.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alec
Alec is away away away so far far far far far far away.
Alice Bee
This weekend I will hopefully be playing Ass Creed Odyssey, in an attempt to get a review finished as soon as humanly (or weird alien precursor race-ly) possible. Getting one done will be a Herculean task. Get it. Because Greece. Ancient Greece. Yeah.
Alice L
This weekend is a weekend for sleeping, mostly. The exhaustion from EGX is catching up with me, so I’ll be napping on the sofa and occasionally playing Night In The Woods. Whilst also celebrating my Nonna’s birthday back home with my family, so will probably play some board games too!
Alice O
I picked up Dawn Of War 3 cheap this week, finally getting stuck in with my chainsword. I’m still basically in the faction tutorial missions so I don’t have much of a feel for it yet, though I know it hasn’t been mega-popular. The original Dawn Of War 2 is my favourite game in the series, so tbh I’m finding the return of base-building a bit boring. But, early days! I still need to stomp more faces and see oh so much more dakka.
Brendan
Brendy is away for secret reasons. Well, secret in that I didn’t ask.
Dave
It’s off to ancient Greece for me with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, where I hope to be sticking swords into either Athenians or Spartans – I’ve not quite decided which, smashing ships into other ships like a small child playing with toy cars, and maybe even performing some heroic deeds that would make the Greek heroes envious.
Graham
EGX is over! EGX is over! That means I’ve got nowt to do on weekends but hang out with family and play videogames. To the latter end, I’ve installed Dragon Quest 11. It’s the latest attempt in my ongoing efforts to find a JRPG I can stand, and after putting about 30 minutes in I’m still responding with “Why should I care?” to everything that happens on screen. Hopefully the next two or three hours let me know.
John
John has been fired.
Katharine
I’ve finally started playing Hollow Knight this week, and despite already having come to the conclusion that Ori And The Blind Forest is the superior cute but crazy hard jumpy-back-tracking game in this genre (fight me), I’m going to stick with it due to my mad compulsion to finish every game I’ve started. I’m also hoping to squeeze in a bit of Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, because apparently I can’t get enough of exploring underground labyrinths these days.
Matt
I bought Subserial Network last week, but I haven’t yet been in the right state of mind/ chair in front of my computer to sit down and investigate naughty AIs who’ve uploaded their consciousnesses to the internet. It’s no more than a few hours long, so at some point I’ll settle in and get to the post-human bottom of all that.
I’ll probably also play a fair few rounds of Battlerite Royale, because I won a game yesterday and long to feel the rush of sweet success again. Everyone’s far too good at Plunkbat nowadays.
Matthew
It’s currently summer in the seasonal cycle of Forza Horizon 4, which isn’t much like our real summer at all – the grass hasn’t been scorched to a crisp and my virtual car isn’t so hot that touching the door handle welds you flesh to it. Best of all, wasps don’t seem to exist in this version of Britain, so I’ll probably spend all weekend hiding in here.
Nöa
This weekend I’ll be playing Vib Ribbon, a rhythm game on the PlayStation One that can generate new levels and obstacles from your own CD collection, which I managed to pick up at EGX. I’ll also be diving into Cyanide Studio’s Call Of Cthulhu, inspired by Chaosium’s pen and paper role-playing investigation game. Cosmic horror AND Universal Dance…