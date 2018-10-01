Assassin's Creed Odyssey guide: how to fight, sailing explained, dealing with mercenaries

After a brief hiatus, Ubisoft revitalised the Assassin’s Creed series with new RPG elements and a more immersive open world. This time in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, we’re off to Greece to see the conflict between Athens and Sparta, sail across the ocean waves once more. You can also find love along the way, or not if you so choose! In this guide, we will cover the basics of combat, as well as how sailing works and have the upgrade systems explained.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey guide

Taking place during the Peloponnesian war, some time between 431-404 BC, this was the war that had wide consequences with the outlook on Ancient Greece, with Athens taking on Sparta. There was a treaty signed in 421 BC, but this was soon rendered void by ongoing conflicts in Peloponnesus. But with the realistic setting that includes large scale battles, there are also plenty of side quests, mythological beasts to slaughter, and even buried treasure.

Choosing your difficulty

When you begin the game, you’re given a choice of difficulty for combat, but you are also given the between guided and exploration mode. Exploration mode is the intended way to play the game, providing players with clues, as well as any interesting places that are marked with a question mark for you to discover yourself. Guided is much the same, though quests have waypoint markers and it is a lot more generous with the hints, usually telling players the location of where to go in a lot more detail. The guided mode is more like Assassin’s Creed games of old in many respects.

Choosing your destiny in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

You take on the role of either Kassandra or Alexios – both are mercenaries that can either align with Sparta or Athens, and your choice is permanent. The other thing about both of them to know going in is that they’re a descendant of King Leonidas, the famous Spartan king depicted in famous works that romanticised his endeavours, such as Frank Miller’s 300. So if you’re wondering why that Spartan Kick is so prevalent in the footage leading up to the game’s release, now you know – it’s in the blood.

Much like the Greek mythology of old, your actions govern your fate. Several key choices are hinted at throughout the story and will permanently impact the kind of missions you’ll be able to accept, your allegiances with either Athens or Sparta, and the outcome of the war as a result. Some even affect entire areas after some time has passed, so assuming nothing will happen because of your actions is not something to ever entertain the thought of.

Keeping your inventory in order

As with Assassin’s Creed Origins, the rarer the item, the better quality it is compared to its contemporaries with more buffs assigned to them. You’ll amass a lot of items as the game goes on, which can either be sold to a merchant for money, or broken down into raw materials for use in making upgrades or engraving weapons and armour. There is also a section dedicated to the materials you have gathered at the top of the screen, as well other important items in their own satchel.

Basic tips for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Combat

Fighting in recent Assassin’s Creed games has become a lot more focused on timing attacks sufficiently well, in addition to having the best gear equipped for the fight. Since Ancient Greece is in a state of war, knowing how to fight competently is as important as ever, particularly when dealing with large scale battles and mercenaries on your tail. Be sure to also check the skills you have unlocked, to which you can find out more about the best ones to start out with in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey skills guide. Here are some tips for maximising your potential in combat.

The most important thing you should get to grips with is when to parry. By default on a controller, it is done by pressing both the shoulder buttons – L1 & R1 on a PS4 controller or LB & RB on an Xbox One controller, while on keyboard it is Q. It should be timed as you see the enemy’s weapon shimmer slightly. If it ever goes red however, this is an unblockable attack so it’s better to hold the dodge button (Space on keyboard, Square on PS4 controller, X on Xbox One controller) to avoid it.

The Adrenaline bar fills up during combat as you attack, dodge, and parry, which in turn allows you to perform special attacks that you have equipped. Keep an eye on how much it is filled by as techniques will reduce each segment by one.

Engravings can be used at Blacksmiths to improve your weapon/armour quality. This can range from adding many perks to improving its capabilities.

With ranged combat, there are different arrow types such as poison, fire, and paralysing arrows. Make use of cover when you can as arrows can be fired from behind it. Using the special ability Ghost Arrows to fire through walls can be advantageous too.

Your ship’s crew can help in battle, much like the rebels you rescued in Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood could.

Exploration

Exploration is rather self explanatory, but there’s one thing I feel I need to emphasise. I know this is the most utterly boring thing in Ubisoft games, but climbing stuff to get to viewpoints reveals a lot of information, such as settlements and quests. At least this time however there’s some rather… interesting things to climb. That giant statue of Zeus you see in the beginning of the game, you can climb that. Yes, you can climb around all of it, you dirty scamp!

Always scout ahead with your eagle before heading into a new area. You’ll be able to zoom in and look at enemies and treasure, as well as any objectives in the area. Anything flagged will stay up until either dead or you’re too far away.

Finally, when travelling long distance, have your horse auto-travel to a location rather than doing so manually. This is done by setting it to automatically follow roads, then pressing the objective/waypoint prompt on screen. It can go to any quest markers or waypoints that you place on a map, but keep an eye out for enemies. You can fire arrows while travelling this way, independent of your horse.

Sailing in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Fairly early on in the game, you’ll gain access to the ship and its crew. Controlling the ship is relatively straightforward in that you can have your chosen hero call out how fast they’d like to go. If you’re going at full speed, this will only last a short while before your crew needs to recover, while travelling speed is determined by the direction of the wind.

Combat when sailing is also slightly different to that of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Instead of cannons, you have archers and javelins. Pressing the left mouse button on the mouse, right trigger on an Xbox controller or R2 on a PS4 controller, you will fire a volley of javelins that have a very narrow range. Holding down the aim button (right mouse button on mouse, left trigger on Xbox controller, or L2 on PS4 controller), like you would if firing a bow and arrow in the main part of the game will make your archers fire instead. You can also ram boats for some damage, which can easily dispatch downed ships. That said, trying to board ships that are rendered immobile is better as the rewards are greater. Also, if you’re about to be attacked, don’t forget to brace (Q on keyboard, LB on Xbox controller, or L1 on PS4 controller.)

Upgrading your ship and its crew is as simple as collecting resources. You’ll need items like wood, hides, and the like, in order to upgrade parts of the ship. Are the arrows not doing enough damage? Upgrade your troops. Find yourself taking too much damage? Bolster the defences of your hull with the components you obtain. These materials are generally found by destroying ships, finding materials on land, and deconstructing weapons. I highly recommend building a hearth on your ship to enable those fire attacks which deal lots of damage.

In order to flesh out your crew, you can knock out important foes before convincing them to join your side. Make sure your last blow is a non-lethal attack and the enemy will be knocked unconscious. Head up to him and you should see a command prompt to recruit the NPC. Do so and they’ll join your crew without hesitation. You can then select them to be part of your entourage in the Ship menu, with one slot opened initially and further slots unlocked after upgrading the ship.

Dealing with Mercenaries in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Naturally, killing people and stealing is bad. Normally this would just provoke the ire of guards, but in more recent Assassin’s Creed games there is the potential to have a bounty on your head. These are opponents of certain ranks, each one having a particularly nasty weapon that you must somehow deal with. If you wish to fight them, try to ensure you’re not doing so many bad things that you attract the bounty of multiple mercenaries. You can check this on the bottom right hand corner of the screen.

But how do you get rid of your new-found notoriety? It’s either as simple as waiting for the bar to go down, paying the ransom in the map, or killing the sponsor who put the hit out on you. This will be shown, so you can always go over and kill them, but sometimes diplomacy wins out. It’s not often, but if it takes a high-levelled mercenary off your back, then it may be worth considering paying. It’s also worth noting that mercenaries can be recruited in the same way that elite guards or captains can, so try to go for non-lethal damage at the end when you can.

Hunting the Cult of Kosmos in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Around halfway during the third chapter, you’ll hear of group calling themselves the Cult of Kosmos. It’s their aim to sow the seeds of chaos to prolong the war and for some reason they’re very interested in Alexios or Kassandra’s family. You’ll need to gather clues left by each individual cultist to find their identity. Once found, you’ll be able to hunt them down, potentially gathering more clues to more senior members of the sect.

The bulk of the members will have no portrait, but some have a slightly greyed out one with their mask. This is an indication that you have a clue to their identity, but you need more information to fully reveal who it is. If their portrait shimmers with a white ring around it, you can uncover their identity, their location, and their difficulty rank. The members in the inner circle are known as the sages and all of them need to be slain in order to reveal the “Ghost of Kosmos’s” identity.

That’s everything I have for you so far. I’ve not had a great deal of time with the game, but as the days coming up to the release date go by, there will be more for you about the latest in the Assassin’s Creed series, including information on Cultists, an entire quest line where you must seek specific monuments in Greece, and more of the side quests.