Assassin's Creed Odyssey skills: how to unlock the best skills

In order to be the best fighter in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, you need to gain experience in combat or completing quests. Once you do, you’ll gain skills that can be used to improve your capabilities in battle. This guide will go over how to unlock each skill, as well as the best skills to get when starting out.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey skills guide

If you’d like to learn more about how to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, in case you’ve not played the revitalised Origins and want to get back into the series, head to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey guide to get up to speed.

How upgrades work in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

You have three paths for upgrades. The first is Hunter which governs your ranged attacks, while Warrior helps with Melee combat and Assassin helps with stealth. After every level up, you will get an ability point to spent on abilities, each of which can be upgraded. Some are gated behind level requirements, while others are linked to unlocking the previous skill. so keep an eye on your level to see if there are upcoming unlocks you need to keep an eye on.

Abilities unlocked this way can be mapped to the skill slots (D-Pad on controllers or numerical keys on Keyboard), with the bow having its own weapon wheel. Up to 12 can be selected at any time. The good news is that if a particular spec isn’t working, you can re-specify your abilities at any time. After reaching certain parts of the story, you’ll be able to upgrade these abilities so that they last longer or are more potent, so make sure you keep an eye on them just in case you can upgrade them.

Spear of Leonidas

At some point during your odyssey, you’ll encounter a forge created by the “ones who came before”. This allows you to use “Artifact fragments” obtained from slain cult members to upgrade the Spear of Leonidas that your chosen hero has in their possession. Upgrades to the spear are for health and adrenaline management; specifically increasing maximum health and allowing more segments to be unlocked so you can keep using skills. Keep tracking down those pesky cultists to amass more of them to increase your potential further.

Best skills to unlock in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

For the early game, a really good skill to unlock is the Spartan Kick. This allows for you to kick enemies away from you to prevent yourself from getting surrounded, making encounters against multiple enemies a little easier. It’s also a non-lethal attack, so if you want to recruit a certain mercenary to your crew, you can kick them into submitting. Hitting level 5 will also allow you to unlock Shield Breaker, which makes enemy shields a joke, while Second Wind allows you to heal 25% of your health, making combat a bit easier. Second Wind can be upgraded further as the game progresses.

Another fantastic beginner’s skill to unlock is Venomous Attacks in the Assassin tree. This imbues your weapon with poison for a short time, with consecutive attacks contributing to poisoning the enemy. It does have a recharge time, so be sure to take advantage of it when you’ve got the upper hand. It can be more potent if you unlock the Poison Mastery skill at level 5, which makes each hit more potent, carrying it even further into the game. Fire blades are also a good thing to invest skill points on as the damage can be explosive.

Finally there’s the bow skills. For those that have fond memories of Sniper Elite, the Predator Shot allows for players to control where the arrow goes in a first-person perspective. Pressing the skill button once you’re aiming with the bow will change your viewpoint, while holding the fire button will allow you to influence the direction of the arrow by moving it. Other skills include Multi-Shot which allows for you to target multiple people with a volley of shots at once.

Those skills should keep you going through the early game, but be sure to experiment with other combinations. In the meantime, those looking for more hints on certain side quests should check out our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey side quests guide. Alternatively, if you just want to know where Zeus’s big statue is so you can clamber around on it, go to our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Prince of Persia guide.