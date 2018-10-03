The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

The end of the world comes to viking RTS Northgard as a free update today

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

3rd October 2018 / 6:33PM

The latest to mine from the rich vein of inspiration that is the Norse apocalypse is Shiro Games’s excellent viking strateg ’em up Northgard. Released today, Ragnarok is a big free update to the game adding an hostile and haunted new map, dark elves to tussle with, new game systems and more. As if a free apocalypse wasn’t enough, the game is half off until October 5th. Check out the trailer below, and the extensive update patch notes here.

The Ragnarok map looks like a change of pace if you’re used to just casually locking down your territory, farming until your warriors are hale and healthy and rolling through enemy territory. Its volcanic terrain is toxic and unfarmable, so you’ll be relying on fish and deer to keep going. The volcano at the center of the map will also spew massive rocks around the map at random. The good news: If you can mine them, they’re a good source of stone. Bad news: If you don’t mine them, they’ll come to life as magma golems and start mining your workers instead.

There’s other supernatural menaces (this is the apocalypse, after all), including the Blood Moon, which gives all units outside of their own territory a 50% power boost, encouraging offensive play. There’s a graveyard where you can summon spectral warriors to help you, ghost-sailors to harass your fishermen and smarter, more aggressive kobolds. Plus there’s the Myrkalfar, an all new neutral faction – cranky dark elves who raid people at random, although if bribed they’ll focus on your enemies instead.

Last of the big new features of this update is the Military Paths system – a new form of faction progression. There’s three paths to pick from – Tactician, Guardian or Conqueror – and as your faction level up, they’ll gain new perks in their chosen path. Tacticians get bodyguards for their Warchief, Guardians can convert civilians into defensive Militia units and Conqueror troops get stronger if their allies die behind enemy lines.

Northgard and its Clan of The Snake DLC are half off on Steam, bringing it down to £11.89/€13.99/$14.99. The Ragnarok update is out now – here are the complete patch notes.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Northgard

Northgood

17

Premature Evaluation: Northgard

Leaves your mouse hand Thor

17

Northgard ships out the Snake clan DLC and a big free update

Northgard creators swap vikings for zombies with top-down Darksburg

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Build drones to eat planets in Nimbatus, entering early access today

Has Destiny 2 been improved by its updates?

2

Tactical robo-roguelike shooter Synthetik: Legion Rising expands and reboots

6

Romances in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey are hilarious and messy

Eros in the time of cholera

14