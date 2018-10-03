The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Overcooked 2 heads to the beach today for some fresh Surf 'N' Turf DLC

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

3rd October 2018 / 10:58PM

Ghost Town’s messy co-op chefmatch Overcooked 2 has me in the mood for some barbecue, with a new bit of DLC featuring smoothies, kebabs and helpfully pushing your fellow chefs into pools so they can cool off. A bit oddly timed, given that the nights are growing darker and colder, but that’s perhaps why – even shut indoors and playing videogames, we can get a taste of summer. The Surf ‘N’ Turf DLC is out now, and there’s a juicy trailer being plated up just below.

The Surf ‘N’ Turf DLC looks to be more of the same, and that’s no bad thing. Twelve new story levels with their own strange gimmicks, featuring a few new recipes to remember and a couple fun ideas. There’s chef stations on pool floats and stages where the tide rolls in – more little pieces of chaos to keep in line. One of the new tools available on the beach is the water pistol, which you can either use to clean dishes at range, or just use it to annoy your friends. Still, one thing that should be hard to mess up is the blender – add fruit, hit button, voila, smoothie!

Being a beach-themed add-on, barbecuing is a key part of the action. Barbecues cook faster the hotter they are, and you can get the flames licking hungrily at your kebabs with just a puff or two of the bellows. Of course, the hotter the barbecue the easier it is to reduce your deliciously juicy meat to charcoal. It’s common sense stuff, but that’s why Overcooked works – it’s ridiculous and cartoony, but throwing together a burger is intuitive and something even kids can get in on.

Overcooked 2’s Surf ‘N’ Turf DLC is out now on Steam and Humble for £4.49/€4.99/$5.99.

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

