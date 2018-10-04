The best PC games ever The best PC games of 2018 so far Best graphics card 2018 Best free games Rainbow Six Siege operators guide Monster Hunter: World guide

Support us
Now streaming live:
13

Honk honk! American Truck Simulator's Oregon expansion is out now

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

4th October 2018 / 3:18PM

The highways and byways of The Beaver State are now open for business, as American Truck Simulator‘s Oregon expansion has just launched. Oregon is the fifth US state added to the cargo-hauling sim, and the most northerly so far. This means lots of lovely forest to haul lumber from, which pleases me as a trucking tourists, and of course Oregon’s western edge is beautiful Pacific coastline. Clearly it’s an expansion I’ve been waiting for, my scaled skin itching to get further from the desert.

As is the American Truck Sim way, this expansion adds a wee cut-down version of the state to the game’s landmass. It adds fourteen cities–including Salem, Portland, and the The Dalles–tied together by 5,000 miles of simulated roads and trucking opportunities. Forests being a big part of Oregon, expect to drive past lots of pretty trees with a big load of lumber.

SCS Software boast about having created loads of new bits to bring their Oregon to life, including local flora, new industrial businesses, rest stops, landmarks (including “Mt. Hood, Thor’s Well, Crater Lake, Crooked River Valley, Yaquina Head Lighthouse, Youngs Bay Bridge” and more, I’m told), and Portland’s many bridges, so it should be quite different to other ATS states.

American Truck Simulator: Oregon is out now on Steam for £9/€12/$12. You’ll need the base game too to play, of course.

Where’s next after Oregon? SCS have said they want to keep adding states as long as it’s viable, and have been expanding their development teams since launch. I’d guess the next expansion will head eastward rather than north, given that some folks prefer dry desert and scrubland to moist forest. Weirdos. Hey, SCS, how about just adding the Pacific after Washington? Let me drive into the sea.

SCS celebrate today’s launch with a trailer telling a wee story. “Follow four friends on their daily jobs as they drive their big rigs through Oregon and meet up to celebrate the special day together,” they say. Which is a cheeky bit of dramatic licence, considering you’ll need the TruckersMP mod to add multiplayer to the game. But creates a handy opportunity for me to remind everyone that yes, multiplayer is possible with a mod.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (13)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

American Truck Simulator New Mexico pursues a real America, not a Hollywood America

Albuquerque Route Zero

18

The American Truck Simulator landmass rescale transforms a great game into a sublime one

Westcoastworld

47

Wot I Think: American Truck Simulator

The road trip you want

87

A Very Important Guide On How To Recreate Optimus Prime In American Truck Simulator

In G1 or Bayformer flavours

20

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Monster Hunter: World gets spooky for Halloween tonight, plus a big patch

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 devs on balancing Blackout battle royale mode

"I’m never worried"

2

Shoot Nazi Shoggoths in Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics, out now

1

Logitech G502 Hero review: Faster, stronger, but it is better?

Holding out for a hero?

8