Assassin's Creed Odyssey mercenaries: how to kill mercenaries, removing bounties explained

As one of the major success stories of the Assassin’s Creed series, there was little doubt that sailing and naval warfare would return in some form. In Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, this has you take up the helm of the Adrestia as you sail across the Mediterranean in search of adventure. This guide will go over the ship’s controls and what it can do, as well as detail the resources required for upgrading the ship and where to find them.

If you're looking for more advice on the basics of Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Of course you can always opt to fight them instead. Should they be of a similar level, it is advisable to do so as you can get plenty of rewards such as new gear or materials for upgrading your ship.

Mercenaries are a bit like fighting elite enemies, but they're just that little bit tougher. Some mercenaries have attacks that imbue their weapons with fire or poison, while others are accompanied by pets.

Mercenaries are a bit like fighting elite enemies, more on that in our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey combat and gear guide, but they’re just that little bit tougher. Some mercenaries have attacks that imbue their weapons with fire or poison, while others are accompanied by pets.

Luckily, once you know who they are, they’ll appear in the mercenaries screen in the pause menu. Going into their profile will give you a bit of background on their personality, as well as any resistances or weaknesses they may have. Some may be more susceptible to poison attacks, while others resistant to ranged combat.

It’s also worth noting that mercenaries can be recruited in the same way that elite guards or captains can, so try to go for non-lethal damage at the end when you can if you like the way a particular mercenary attacks.

Naturally, killing people and stealing is bad, especially if someone sees it. Normally this would just provoke the ire of guards, but in more recent Assassin’s Creed games there is the potential to have a bounty on your head. These are opponents of certain ranks, each one having a particularly nasty weapon that you must somehow deal with.

If you wish to fight mercenaries, then being bad is the way to go. However, try to ensure you’re not doing so many bad things that you attract the bounty of multiple mercenaries, as things can quickly get overwhelming. You can check this on the bottom right hand corner of the screen.

Getting rid of bounties in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

But how do you get rid of your new-found notoriety? There are three ways that you can do this. The first and most time consuming is as simple as waiting for the bar to go down and staying out of trouble. There may be times where this is the most convenient way of doing so. But this is by far the least effective way of removing the bounty.

The quick fix is to just pay the ransom yourself. This is done by going to the world map and paying the bounty by holding the button assigned to your current bounty amount. It’s a quick and easy fix, but there are times where it costs an extortionate amount of Drachmae. There may be times where you’re so poor from buying new equipment or just paying people in missions that you won’t have enough funds. Should it ever get to five mercenaries hunting you down, the bounty cost may just be out of reach.

For those instances, I recommend just killing the sponsor who put the hit out on you. This will be shown on the map, usually in a fort relatively close to where you first picked up the bounty. You can always go over and kill them. This is the riskiest way to get rid of a bounty, as if you’re spotted by anyone while trying this, you may find other soldiers lighting beacons to alert other soldiers, as well as mercenaries on your trail.

Now that you know everything about mercenaries, it's probably a good time to get out there and upgrade your skills to try and get the advantage in combat.